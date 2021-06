We have written our monthly column addressing Second Circuit developments since November 1985, totaling 425 columns. Over the past 36+ years, we have had the privilege of reading more than 15,000 opinions, authored by 45 different Second Circuit Judges (in addition to Judges from other Circuits and District Courts, sitting by designation on the Second Circuit), covering every issue imaginable. We have observed the innovations and priorities of nine different Chief Judges. Perhaps no judge has had a greater salutary impact on more issues within and outside the Second Circuit than former Chief Judge Robert A. Katzmann, who passed away on June 9th. We break from our tradition of covering Second Circuit developments this month to discuss the indelible impact Chief Judge Katzmann left on the Second Circuit and the broader community.