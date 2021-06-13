Lovage and potato soup recipe

We have entered the month of June. Is it possible 2021 is almost halfway through?. I managed to get my gray dress suit sewed last week, and I still have a shirt I want to sew for my husband, Joe. The wedding is Friday at the home of neighbors Joas and Susan, for their daughter, Carol, and Aden. On Thursday, I’ll go help with food preparation for the wedding. On Friday, I’ll be a cook, but I only can help for the noon meal. At 2:30 p.m., our whole family and sister Verena have a bus taking us all to Kentucky for the weekend. Joe’s sister, Salome, and Morris are hosting a family reunion for Joe’s brothers and sisters and their families. The drive is more than five hours. I want to get that shirt sewed for Joe for the reunion. He needs more shirts, and it seems the only way I get it done is to set a goal to have it finished.