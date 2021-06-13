Cancel
The big picture: Niall McDiarmid's world on a plate

 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNiall McDiarmid, a Scottish photographer based in London, has, as a daily preface to other projects, been taking photographs of his breakfast table for the past four years. The pictures, invariably sunlit, concentrate on the shifting geometries of bowl and plate, toast and cereal, and quietly assume the meditative qualities of still lifes. Collectively, in his new book, Breakfast, they invite a sense of possibility, newness, ritual.

