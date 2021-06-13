Cancel
Seven Ways to Change the World by Gordon Brown; Go Big by Ed Miliband review – what’s the new idea?

 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe former Labour leaders’ visions for a better tomorrow share a stubborn political optimism, but are they on ‘the credible end of desirable’?. Among the things Gordon Brown and Ed Miliband have in common, apart from electoral defeat to David Cameron, is a fascination with the best of all possible worlds. That compulsion, which fuels both of these books, might be thought of as the globalist gene, the unbending faith that things can only get better if people would only listen harder to the wisdom of progressive thinktanks.

POTUSThe Guardian

The Guardian view on Go Big: Ed Miliband on transforming Britain

If any Labour leader can claim to have won the argument and lost the election, it is surely Ed Miliband. In 2015, the Conservatives mocked “Red Ed” for proposing crazy socialist policies, such as nationalising railways, and said he was living in a Marxist universe for suggesting energy prices should be capped. Both measures have been adopted by Boris Johnson, and no communist spectre haunts Britain. Mr Miliband’s signature policies – such as opening a national investment bank, targeting regional infrastructure and encouraging business investment with tax incentives – continue to be pinched by the current government. The country we are living in owes as much to Mr Miliband’s leftwing economics as it does to Mr Johnson’s social conservatism.
POTUSThe Guardian

Should Labour go big on radical change?

Ed Miliband clearly understands how the Conservative party, despite claiming to have “changed”, is a “long way from grasping the political direction or scale” of the changes needed (Forget incremental change: the left shouldn’t be afraid of thinking big, 10 June). Up against a government that sees “levelling-up” only in terms of regional investment, and education of the disadvantaged simply as a vote-winning ploy rather than a commitment to provide equality of opportunity, Labour has not only to prioritise “big change”, but ensure all policies are based on fairness and justice. Promising a government that would never run down NHS infrastructure, underfund state schools, allow 21st-century universities to be dominated by privately educated students, cut overseas aid needlessly, or require a well-minded football star to persuade it to feed hungry children, would do for starters.
U.K.Telegraph

Heir or rival? What does Boris really think of Rishi?

Economic policy, said Nigel Lawson, can only be a success if “there is, and is seen to be, full agreement between the prime minister and the chancellor.”. The fact that he wrote those words in his 1989 resignation letter to Margaret Thatcher is testament to just how difficult – and, indeed, rare – it is for the two most powerful ministers in the country to live in harmony.
U.K.The Guardian

Punishing the young serves Johnson’s politics of nostalgia

Boris Johnson’s government has made some controversial spending decisions since March 2020, such as £37bn on a malfunctioning test-and-trace system, or the £3.7bn of Covid-related contracts flagged by Transparency International as potentially tainted by corruption. The unprecedented nature of the pandemic has destroyed any veneer of fiscal restraint, with the cost of the furlough scheme alone approaching £70bn.
PoliticsThe Guardian

Keir Starmer set to make major changes to Labour backroom team

Keir Starmer is expected to announce several new appointments to his top team when he resets his leadership after the Batley and Spen byelection next month, with several longtime allies including Jenny Chapman moving aside. Lady Chapman, who was an early backer of Starmer’s leadership bid, will be shifted from...
U.K.Telegraph

Boris Johnson’s ambitious apprentice eyes the next rung of the career ladder

In the Commons, Rishi Sunak was talking about an issue that was clearly close to his heart. “We are encouraging employers of all sizes to take on new apprentices through our hiring incentive!” he beamed. “There has never been a better time for employers to help turbo-charge our economy and hire an apprentice!”
ElectionsThe Independent

Five years on from the Brexit vote – what have we learned?

The night after the Brexit referendum five years ago, I had meant to watch the first few results and then get some sleep before waking early to write about the implications of the vote. Instead, when the first result was declared at one minute past midnight – Newcastle beat Sunderland in the race to count first – it was obvious that I would be staying up all night.
PoliticsTelegraph

The Tories risk being ripped apart on the horns of their housing dilemma

It has been a tale of two by-elections. Victory in Hartlepool suggested that the Conservatives were having the best of times appealing to aspirational, home-owning voters. Defeat in Chesham and Amersham, however, rather feels like one of the very worst of times in the party’s long and, for the most part, mutually-beneficial relationship with the propertied classes.
ImmigrationPosted by
The Independent

Five years ago, the UK voted to leave the EU – this is what I remember from that surreal Brexit results night

Where were you when Britain voted to leave the European Union? I was in the Southbank Centre, covering the Remain campaign’s official election night party for this newspaper. It didn’t turn out to be much of a party.Two things characterised the get-together’s early stages: a curry buffet, and an air of unwavering confidence that they were probably going to win this thing.The night was a real rollercoaster: the early signs looked quite good for those in attendance. Nigel Farage, whose appearance on a television was met with pantomime jeers, appeared at one point to practically concede defeat.The most cautious...
PoliticsTelegraph

John Bercow denies discussing peerage after defecting to Labour

John Bercow has denied discussing the prospect of a peerage with Sir Keir Starmer after defecting to the Labour Party. Former Commons Speaker and Tory MP Mr Bercow said on Sunday there has been "no barter, no trade, no deal whatsoever" after launching an attack on the Conservatives under Boris Johnson.
PoliticsNew York Sun

Must Britain Be Ever in Thrall to the Tories and Labor?

“John Bercow Defects To Labor,” reads the Guardian headline. Did ever a scoop offer less reason to “stop the presses”? Too many Tories will admit, however, that the former Speaker of the House of Commons is not the only Conservative whose adherence to principle is honored more in the breach. Disraeli satirized their opportunism in 1844. “Tory men and Whig measures,” he declared in “Coningsby.” For such perfidy, Dizzy two years later brought down his own leader, Sir Robert Peel.