Seven Ways to Change the World by Gordon Brown; Go Big by Ed Miliband review – what’s the new idea?

Ed Miliband clearly understands how the Conservative party, despite claiming to have “changed”, is a “long way from grasping the political direction or scale” of the changes needed (Forget incremental change: the left shouldn’t be afraid of thinking big, 10 June). Up against a government that sees “levelling-up” only in terms of regional investment, and education of the disadvantaged simply as a vote-winning ploy rather than a commitment to provide equality of opportunity, Labour has not only to prioritise “big change”, but ensure all policies are based on fairness and justice. Promising a government that would never run down NHS infrastructure, underfund state schools, allow 21st-century universities to be dominated by privately educated students, cut overseas aid needlessly, or require a well-minded football star to persuade it to feed hungry children, would do for starters.