Lysander Planning Board: United Auto Supply hearing turns ugly; meeting adjourned to July

United Auto Supply CEO Jim Ranalli (right, in blue) addresses Lysander resident John Farneth (left, with his back to the camera) at the June 10 meeting of the Lysander Planning Board. (Screenshot of PAC-B TV recording)

BALDWINSVILLE — With 850 people having signed a petition opposing the construction of a massive distribution center on the corner of Hencle Boulevard and Route 48, the Lysander Planning Board’s public hearing on the matter was bound to be contentious, as resident Cindy Clarke called it. But the dozens of residents packed into Lysander Town Hall’s auditorium June 10 to voice their opinions on United Auto Supply’s proposal likely did not expect the hearing would become a shouting match.

About 40 minutes into the meeting, which was a continuation of the May 13 public hearing, Planning Board Chair Jack Corey banged his gavel and called for an adjournment. People in the crowd had increasingly been talking out of turn while speakers had the floor, despite Corey’s warning that those who could not wait their turn would be asked to leave.

The tension in the auditorium peaked when resident John Farneth and United Auto Supply CEO Jim Ranalli ended up shouting face to face. That’s when Corey shut the proceedings down, drawing boos and shouts from the crowd.

The planning board’s attorney, Tim Frateschi, said the hearing was “out of control.”

“The only person out of control was Ranalli,” an attendee shouted.

“That’s BS,” another said.

Farneth estimated that 99% of the products United Auto Supply moves are manufactured abroad.

“Budweiser is using American grain, barley, to make a product that people want to drink,” Farneth said. “I would wager a month’s pay that this … is all made in China.”

“We don’t make a rotor in the United States of America. That’s not my fault,” Ranalli said.

Ranalli estimated that 90% of United Auto Supply products are made in China.

“Are you going to fly a Chinese flag there?” Farneth asked.

“What are you going to drive?” Ranalli said.

Earlier in the meeting, Clarke said she had never been treated so rudely as she was interrupted several times while trying to speak at the hearing.

While several residents have made clear their opposition to the project — citing intrusive noise and light, traffic, overcrowding and pollution of air and drinking water — Clarke said she wanted to share a different perspective. She said businesses need to bring sustainable jobs to Lysander and the community must work together to keep the Baldwinsville area thriving.

“I’m not big on change because I like that small town feel,” she said. “People didn’t want Radisson. They didn’t want the brewery. … That’s life. I live on a big road. I understand that you need to have development and businesses to survive.”

Clarke said she hopes projects like the United Auto Supply warehouse can “lessen the load” on residential taxpayers in Lysander. She said the project has already generated $600,000 in fees and permits for the town.

Other residents who spoke June 10 did not share Clarke’s view. Resident Rob Helfrich said noise, traffic and pollution from the warehouse could negatively affect species living in the Three Rivers Wildlife Management Area

“This is not Morgan Road. This is not an industrial area,” he said, noting that the site long has been used to farm soybeans and corn.

Helfrich also questioned the timing of the Lysander Town Board’s Feb. 4 decision to increase the maximum lot coverage from 30% to a maximum of 50% for two areas in the town. United Auto Supply’s application to the planning board for the warehouse project was also dated Feb. 4.

Town Councilor Bob Geraci was the only member of the town board to vote against the law in February.

“Are we opening potentially a Pandora’s Box?” Geraci asked. “Maybe the reason for 30% was the town didn’t want to see a massive warehouse, or some construction of that type in … that area.”

At the time, Geraci said he worried that the law would set a precedent for future industrial development in Lysander.

Helfrich added at the June 10 planning board meeting, “The public interest must always be served first and foremost over those interests of developers and politicians.”

To see PAC-B’s recording of the June 10 planning board meeting, visit vimeo.com/561608043.

The public hearing continues at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 8, at Lysander Town Hall. Visit townoflysander.org/departments/codes-planning-zoning to view past meeting minutes, upcoming agendas and related documents.