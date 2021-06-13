Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baldwinsville, NY

Lysander Planning Board: United Auto Supply hearing turns ugly; meeting adjourned to July

By Ashley M. Casey
Posted by 
Eagle Newspapers
Eagle Newspapers
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3T9hFK_0aSnKNjF00
United Auto Supply CEO Jim Ranalli (right, in blue) addresses Lysander resident John Farneth (left, with his back to the camera) at the June 10 meeting of the Lysander Planning Board. (Screenshot of PAC-B TV recording)

BALDWINSVILLE — With 850 people having signed a petition opposing the construction of a massive distribution center on the corner of Hencle Boulevard and Route 48, the Lysander Planning Board’s public hearing on the matter was bound to be contentious, as resident Cindy Clarke called it. But the dozens of residents packed into Lysander Town Hall’s auditorium June 10 to voice their opinions on United Auto Supply’s proposal likely did not expect the hearing would become a shouting match.

About 40 minutes into the meeting, which was a continuation of the May 13 public hearing, Planning Board Chair Jack Corey banged his gavel and called for an adjournment. People in the crowd had increasingly been talking out of turn while speakers had the floor, despite Corey’s warning that those who could not wait their turn would be asked to leave.

The tension in the auditorium peaked when resident John Farneth and United Auto Supply CEO Jim Ranalli ended up shouting face to face. That’s when Corey shut the proceedings down, drawing boos and shouts from the crowd.

The planning board’s attorney, Tim Frateschi, said the hearing was “out of control.”

“The only person out of control was Ranalli,” an attendee shouted.

“That’s BS,” another said.

Farneth estimated that 99% of the products United Auto Supply moves are manufactured abroad.

“Budweiser is using American grain, barley, to make a product that people want to drink,” Farneth said. “I would wager a month’s pay that this … is all made in China.”

“We don’t make a rotor in the United States of America. That’s not my fault,” Ranalli said.

Ranalli estimated that 90% of United Auto Supply products are made in China.

“Are you going to fly a Chinese flag there?” Farneth asked.

“What are you going to drive?” Ranalli said.

Earlier in the meeting, Clarke said she had never been treated so rudely as she was interrupted several times while trying to speak at the hearing.

While several residents have made clear their opposition to the project — citing intrusive noise and light, traffic, overcrowding and pollution of air and drinking water — Clarke said she wanted to share a different perspective. She said businesses need to bring sustainable jobs to Lysander and the community must work together to keep the Baldwinsville area thriving.

“I’m not big on change because I like that small town feel,” she said. “People didn’t want Radisson. They didn’t want the brewery. … That’s life. I live on a big road. I understand that you need to have development and businesses to survive.”

Clarke said she hopes projects like the United Auto Supply warehouse can “lessen the load” on residential taxpayers in Lysander. She said the project has already generated $600,000 in fees and permits for the town.

Other residents who spoke June 10 did not share Clarke’s view. Resident Rob Helfrich said noise, traffic and pollution from the warehouse could negatively affect species living in the Three Rivers Wildlife Management Area

“This is not Morgan Road. This is not an industrial area,” he said, noting that the site long has been used to farm soybeans and corn.

Helfrich also questioned the timing of the Lysander Town Board’s Feb. 4 decision to increase the maximum lot coverage from 30% to a maximum of 50% for two areas in the town. United Auto Supply’s application to the planning board for the warehouse project was also dated Feb. 4.

Town Councilor Bob Geraci was the only member of the town board to vote against the law in February.

“Are we opening potentially a Pandora’s Box?” Geraci asked. “Maybe the reason for 30% was the town didn’t want to see a massive warehouse, or some construction of that type in … that area.”

At the time, Geraci said he worried that the law would set a precedent for future industrial development in Lysander.

Helfrich added at the June 10 planning board meeting, “The public interest must always be served first and foremost over those interests of developers and politicians.”

To see PAC-B’s recording of the June 10 planning board meeting, visit vimeo.com/561608043.

The public hearing continues at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 8, at Lysander Town Hall. Visit townoflysander.org/departments/codes-planning-zoning to view past meeting minutes, upcoming agendas and related documents.

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
Eagle Newspapers

Eagle Newspapers

Syracuse, NY
362
Followers
1K+
Post
60K+
Views
ABOUT

Eagle News produces the Cazenovia Republican, Eagle Bulletin, Baldwinsville Messenger, Eagle Observer, Eagle Star-Review and the Skaneateles Press, in addition to Syracuse Parent, Prime, and the PennySaver.

 https://eaglenewsonline.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Baldwinsville, NY
Baldwinsville, NY
Government
City
Lysander, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Adjournment#Lysander Planning Board#Lysander Town Hall#United Auto Supply#American#Chinese#The Lysander Town Board
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Jobs
News Break
Cars
Country
China
Related
Fayetteville, NYPosted by
Eagle Newspapers

Parent group opposed to F-M’s DEI initiative

FAYETTEVILLE-MANLIUS SCHOOL DISTRICT – School boards across the country have found themselves in the crosshairs of angry parents concerned about the teaching of concepts like critical race theory. Last week, this national debate arrived on F-M’s doorstep as several parents of students in the Fayetteville-Manlius school district attended the F-M Board of Education meeting to voice their displeasure at the district’s year-long focus on diversity, equity and inclusion.
Manlius, NYPosted by
Eagle Newspapers

Spare change fundraiser nets success at Enders Road

FAYETTEVILLE-MANLIUS SCHOOL DISTRICT – When it comes to raising money for a good cause, Enders Road Elementary School students recently proved they’re up for the challenge. As part of its character education program, the Fayetteville-Manlius elementary school recently hosted a “Coins for Good” fundraiser. During the event, students could bring...
Cazenovia, NYPosted by
Eagle Newspapers

Fourth of July fireworks return to Cazenovia

CAZENOVIA — The Cazenovia Lions Club recently announced the return of its annual Independence Day fireworks. The fireworks will be launched at Gypsy Bay at dusk, around 9 p.m., on July 4. The rain date is July 5. The event was canceled last year due to COVID-19, and according to...
Manlius, NYPosted by
Eagle Newspapers

Salt Springs petition process criticized

TOWN OF MANLIUS – The petition process for the proposed Salt Springs Road water district is well underway, but some residents of the area are suggesting that the process is biased towards passage. There are four official petition books. Two of the books are located at town hall, one is...
Lysander, NYPosted by
Eagle Newspapers

Lysander highway superintendent primary is June 22

BALDWINSVILLE — Republicans in the town of Lysander will head to the polls next Tuesday, June 22, to select a GOP candidate to run for highway superintendent this fall. William A. Middlestadt and Kenneth R. Svitak are on the ballot. The winner of the June 22 primary will run for a four-year term in the fall.
Jamesville, NYPosted by
Eagle Newspapers

J-D explores offering pre-kindergarten

JAMESVILLE-DEWITT CENTRAL SCHOOL DISTRICT – Officials at the Jamesville-DeWitt Central School District are anticipating that the district may be able to offer a full-day universal pre-kindergarten program for four-year-olds during the 2021-22 school year. “This is really a wonderful opportunity for the school district to expand its mission to include...
Liverpool, NYPosted by
Eagle Newspapers

‘The best part is the people’ — Liverpool students, staff reflect on Annex

LIVERPOOL — After four decades, the Liverpool High School (LHS) Annex will be closing its doors as a ninth-grade campus. The Liverpool Central School District Education 2020 plan is implementing the quadrant model, reconfiguring the district to include four K–2 schools, four campus (3–5, 6–8) schools and one (9–12) high school. It will see the closure of Nate Perry Elementary, and the Annex will be converted into a fourth middle school.
Cicero, NYPosted by
Eagle Newspapers

NOPL Cicero: Library Farm celebrates 10 years with June 19 open house

CICERO — The Northern Onondaga Public Library’s Library Farm, located outside the Cicero Branch, is celebrating its 10th anniversary. When the Library Farm first started in 2011, a library having a community garden was a radical idea. Staff member Meg Backus, then Cicero’s Adult Programming and PR Coordinator, was inspired by a quote from Marcus Tullius Cicero that read, “If you have a garden and a library, you have everything you need.”
Baldwinsville, NYPosted by
Eagle Newspapers

Schools and scholars: Van Der Water to attend ESF

BALDWINSVILLE — Scott E. Van Der Water Jr., son of Scott and Wendy Van Der Water, of Baldwinsville, has been accepted to SUNY College of Environmental Sciences and Forestry. Scott, who graduates from C.W. Baker High School in June, will attend ESF in the fall and major in environmental biology. Scott plans to pursue a career as an environmental conservation officer.