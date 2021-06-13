Police panels set up to scrutinise stop and search ‘lack diversity’
Some police panels set up to scrutinise stop and search incidents contain few or no members from minority ethnic backgrounds, according to data obtained by the Observer. Community scrutiny panels are supposed to have “sufficient” representation of marginalised groups and individuals most affected by stop and search, including those from ethnic minority backgrounds, according to guidance from the College of Policing.www.theguardian.com