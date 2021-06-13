Police panels set up to scrutinise stop and search ‘lack diversity’

The government is being urged to make the term “nurse” a protected legal title amid fears the public is being deceived and put at risk by people masquerading as qualified nurses.A petition calling for the change has already attracted almost 14,000 signatures and was prompted by the recent case of anti-vaccine activist Kate Shemirani, who was struck off by the Nursing and Midwifery Council last month.The mother-of-four from Nottingham, has said she will continue to describe herself as a nurse. The use of “nurse” by unregistered staff has also proliferated in the NHS in recent years meaning members of the...