Underdogs continue to reign supreme on the women's side of the French Open. For the third time in five years, an unseeded player has taken the crown at Roland Garros. The Czech Republic's Barbora Krejcikova defeated the No. 31 seed Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, who hails from Russia, 6-1, 2-6, 6-4, following in the footsteps of Poland's Iga Swiatek last year and Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko in 2017, both of whom were also unseeded.