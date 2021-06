After a formal and emphatic request from the Ethiopian government, the auction house Busby in Dorset has removed two objects, a group of horn beakers and a leather Coptic bible, from its auction roster. The reason given by the Ethiopian embassy was that the objects were found to have been looted by British forces during the Battle of Maqdala in 1868, a brutal assault of the palace fortress of Maqdala in what was formerly known as Abyssinia. The embassy’s request also is not the first one the Ethiopian government has made in pursuit of lost items, many of which have not been fulfilled.