Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Toyota GR Yaris: How Britain's Best Affordable Driver's car was born

By James Attwood
AUTOCAR.co.uk
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe hardcore hot hatchback is already a five-star car, but this, its chief engineer reveals to us, is only the beginning. From the moment Autocar first sat in a prototype version of the Toyota GR Yaris – in the simpler times of December 2019 – we had a sense it would do well in the world’s most comprehensive road test.

www.autocar.co.uk
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Akio Toyoda
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Performance Car#Electric Cars#Sports Cars#Autocar#Ford#Fiesta St#World Rally Championship#The Gr Yaris#Skoda#Gazoo Racing#Japanese#Finnish#Wrc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Hyundai
Country
Finland
News Break
Toyota
News Break
Electric Vehicles
News Break
Honda
News Break
Volkswagen
News Break
Cars
Related
Buying Carsredmond-reporter.com

Car review: 2021 Lexus IS350 AWD F-Sport

When it comes to manufacturing compact luxury sports sedans, the folks at Lexus know what they’re doing. With more than 20 years under its belt, the 2021 Lexus IS350 AWD with F-Sport is the latest manifestation of “extraordinary driving performance.” Truly a global vehicle, it will be available for sale in approximately 40 countries around the world, including the US, Japan, and other countries in Asia.
CarsTruth About Cars

Toyota Wants to Expand GR Performance Arm

Toyota is reportedly taking the performance aspects of its brand, which some of our readers might recall has been a little spotty, very seriously and has begun making plans to broaden the horizons of the Gazoo Racing (GR). The sub-brand, which seems to be gradually supplanting Toyota Racing Development (TRD), has introduced a slew of GR-badged models in Asia and Europe and will be affixing the title onto the returning 86 coupe. It has also slapped the performance designation onto the current-generation Supra here in North America, with no intention of stopping there.
Carsava360.com

Can the new BMW M4 catch a Toyota GR Yaris? | Steve Sutcliffe Track Battle

Steve Sutcliffe takes a Toyota GR Yaris to the limit on track, trying to keep a BMW M4 Competition behind. Can he stay ahead?. SUBSCRIBE for more Steve Sutcliffe track battles, new car reveals and reviews: http://aex.ae/2gY9ABE. The new, 2021 BMW M4 Competition (G82) has already proved itself as one...
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

The New Toyota GR 86 Has Already Been Supercharged

The second-generation Toyota GR 86 has officially been unveiled, and will hit the roads as a 2022 year model in the USA by the end of this year. While many may welcome the new model's larger-displacement 2.4-liter boxer engine, now putting out a healthy 228 horsepower and 184 lb-ft of torque, for some, the GR 86 needs something a little bit… more. Fortunately, while the GR 86 was only unveiled in US-spec a little more than a week ago, back in Japan, Toyota has already given development models out to various tuners to get to work on, and HKS has delivered something pretty damn special.
Carshiconsumption.com

This Supercharged GR 86 Proves Toyota’s Coupe Is Prime Tuning Material

We may be just a few months out from Toyota’s unveiling of the 2022 GR 86, but automotive customizers are already taking to the platform with gusto. And it’s not without good reason; after all, its predecessor has proven to be a huge success amongst the aftermarket crowd, serving as the perfect canvas for highly transformative body kits and mind-boggling performance upgrades.
Buying Carsthomasvilletoyota.com

Pre-Owned 2019 Toyota Yaris L 4 door

***Thomasville Toyota, Your Six Time Winner of Toyota's Prestigious President's Award!*** Clean CARFAX. -Select- 2019 Toyota Yaris L FWD 6-Speed Automatic 1.5L DOHCRecent Arrival! 32/40 City/Highway MPGAwards:* 2019 KBB.com Brand Image Awards * 2019 KBB.com Best Resale Value Awards. Vehicle Details. Front Wheel Drive. Power Steering. ABS. Front Disc/Rear Drum...
CarsJalopnik

Toyota Wants To Expand The GR Sub-Brand To More Cars

The last couple of years Toyota’s Gazoo Racing, or GR, has been pretty busy. Between the Supra models, the not-for-us GR Yaris, and the new GR 86 Toyota’s performance sub-brand has its hands on everything driver-focused. Now, through an interview with Motor Trend, we’re learning that Toyota wants more GR cars. And yes that applies to cars specifically.
CarsPistonheads

Honda Civic Type R Sport Line vs. Toyota GR Yaris

Everyone loves a Q-car, don't they? Speak softly and carry a big stick plays well to the British spirit of diffidence and almost painful modesty. We don't like to shout about our achievements - an attitude perfectly suited to unassuming yet powerful cars. And while that fondness has resulted in...
Carssgcarmart.com

Toyota Yaris Cross Hybrid

Disclaimer : Review is based only on test drives, do not own the car Pros - Refreshing bold Look - Good active safety features - Decent space internally for a small SUV - Very fuel efficient, much better than Kicks Epower. 25km/l is possible. 20km/l must be easy. - Ride quality is surprisingly good. Its damping is quite unlike the old econobox crashy small car. In fact it rides better than a BMW F20. This is its best trait ! - CarPlay ! Cons - Unrefined engine that turns on quite often - Cabin looks funky, but hard plastics everywhere. No proper arm rest for the driver nor rear passenger. The Nissan Note is alot better in this respect. The similarly priced Subaru XV feels like a limo next to this. E Power kicks which is already trashy, beats this. - Halogen headlamps for a high tech car ? - Kicks drives so much better. The hybrid system cuts in quite abruptly, and electric system provides little torque. If you are a heavy footer, u will hear the buzzy engine all the time. - dismal sound system In conclusion, funky looking car that rides very well, but with a disappointingly cheap interior for a $104K car. At this price you still have to live with 19th century halogen headlamps. A $95k Seat Arona is alot more fun to drive and a car I would rather drive. If you want the joy of new technology in the form of some electric drive, the Kicks drive better but it is nowhere as efficient. Would I buy one ? At $104k tough call. At $95K, I think I would.
Carsrenewanews.com

GM battery factories, hydrogen BMW X5, Honda Clarity sunset, Toyota’s far-off EV future: Today’s Car News

By [email protected] (Bengt Halvorson) GM is adding more battery factories and upping investment, as Toyota says it’s too early to focus on EVs. The Honda Clarity lineup is at the end of the road. And BMW’s hydrogen-powered X5 hits the road for testing. This and more, here at Green Car Reports. Honda has confirmed that its Clarity Plug-In Hybrid and Clarity Fuel Cell are on…
Carsautobodynews.com

Toyota Says It's Still Too Soon to Focus on Electric Cars

Toyota has been pushing hybrids and hydrogen for years, and it still insists it's not time to focus on electric cars. An investor asked during the meeting why Toyota, the world's largest automaker, has a different view from that of Honda. The competing Japanese brand has set a goal to have a fully electric lineup by 2040.
CarsTelegraph

Toyota GR Supra 2.0 review: this starter Supra is leaner, meaner – and greener

The phrase “less is more” is well-worn these days. Rarely is it actually true. A bacon sandwich, for example, is not better with one measly rasher in it. Just one day on a sun-drenched tropical beach (remember those?) will only ever leave you wanting more. And a Toyota Supra with only a 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine feels like a travesty. That’s because the last Supra, which disappeared in 1998, was defined by its big, gutsy 3.0-litre six-cylinder engine, boosted by not one but two turbos to a stonking 325bhp.
Motorsportstopgear.com

Here are the 10 best rally drivers and their cars

Of all the statistics that follow Séb Loeb, his 79 rally wins (30 clear of the next man), the fact he only lost three tarmac events between 2005 and 2013, that in 2010 he finished the championship 100 points clear, our favourite is this. In 2006 he missed the last four rallies of the season after a mountain bike accident. It didn’t matter, having won eight of the 12 rallies that had taken place and finished second in those he didn’t win, he already had the title sewn up.