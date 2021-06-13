Toyota GR Yaris: How Britain's Best Affordable Driver's car was born

Disclaimer : Review is based only on test drives, do not own the car Pros - Refreshing bold Look - Good active safety features - Decent space internally for a small SUV - Very fuel efficient, much better than Kicks Epower. 25km/l is possible. 20km/l must be easy. - Ride quality is surprisingly good. Its damping is quite unlike the old econobox crashy small car. In fact it rides better than a BMW F20. This is its best trait ! - CarPlay ! Cons - Unrefined engine that turns on quite often - Cabin looks funky, but hard plastics everywhere. No proper arm rest for the driver nor rear passenger. The Nissan Note is alot better in this respect. The similarly priced Subaru XV feels like a limo next to this. E Power kicks which is already trashy, beats this. - Halogen headlamps for a high tech car ? - Kicks drives so much better. The hybrid system cuts in quite abruptly, and electric system provides little torque. If you are a heavy footer, u will hear the buzzy engine all the time. - dismal sound system In conclusion, funky looking car that rides very well, but with a disappointingly cheap interior for a $104K car. At this price you still have to live with 19th century halogen headlamps. A $95k Seat Arona is alot more fun to drive and a car I would rather drive. If you want the joy of new technology in the form of some electric drive, the Kicks drive better but it is nowhere as efficient. Would I buy one ? At $104k tough call. At $95K, I think I would.