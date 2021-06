Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing Erling Haaland this summer, but Borussia Dortmund remain firm on their stance that the striker is not for sale. According to the Telegraph, Chelsea are still interested in making a move for Erling Haaland this summer despite Borussia Dortmund’s stance. The report adds that they are not only exploring the possibility of signing him this summer, but also of reaching an agreement for next year if the BVB bosses decide not to sell him this summer. However, it remains to be seen whether that would be possible.