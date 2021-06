(Essex-Hamburg) -- Despite some minor snags, students from two KMAland school districts enjoyed a trip through the eastern U.S. recently. About 50 students from the Essex School District's 8th and 9th grades, plus 7th and 8th graders from the Hamburg School Districts, joined together on a 10-day excursion filled with stops at many familiar locations, most notably Washington D.C. Dr. Mike Wells is superintendent of both districts. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Friday morning, Wells says COVID-19's impact on the nation's capital caused some setbacks in the students' itinerary.