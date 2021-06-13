Head to head: Ed Miliband's Go Big vs Gordon Brown’s Seven Ways to Change the World

If any Labour leader can claim to have won the argument and lost the election, it is surely Ed Miliband. In 2015, the Conservatives mocked “Red Ed” for proposing crazy socialist policies, such as nationalising railways, and said he was living in a Marxist universe for suggesting energy prices should be capped. Both measures have been adopted by Boris Johnson, and no communist spectre haunts Britain. Mr Miliband’s signature policies – such as opening a national investment bank, targeting regional infrastructure and encouraging business investment with tax incentives – continue to be pinched by the current government. The country we are living in owes as much to Mr Miliband’s leftwing economics as it does to Mr Johnson’s social conservatism.