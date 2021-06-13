Cancel
Head to head: Ed Miliband's Go Big vs Gordon Brown’s Seven Ways to Change the World

By Tim Stanley
Telegraph
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMany of us want to go back to the way things were five minutes before the pandemic, but the Left sees Covid as an indictment of what we were doing wrong and a chance to change. Of these two roadmaps to the future, Ed Miliband’s Go Big is the easier read, seeking redemption through community activism, bottom-up. Gordon Brown’s Seven Ways to Change the World favours the revival of top-down institutions.

