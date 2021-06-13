Head to head: Ed Miliband's Go Big vs Gordon Brown’s Seven Ways to Change the World
Many of us want to go back to the way things were five minutes before the pandemic, but the Left sees Covid as an indictment of what we were doing wrong and a chance to change. Of these two roadmaps to the future, Ed Miliband’s Go Big is the easier read, seeking redemption through community activism, bottom-up. Gordon Brown’s Seven Ways to Change the World favours the revival of top-down institutions.www.telegraph.co.uk