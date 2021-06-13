699 JOHN STREET #505, SEATTLE, WA 98109

This location is transformative and will continue to impress - at the base of the Space Needle, Marselle is central to SLU, Queen Anne and downtown. This gracious 1 bedroom plus den, 1.5 bathroom condo offers all the right space to work from home or close to work. A separate den area and half bath makes all the difference in this well maintained open layout with walnut hardwood floors, floor to ceiling windows, spacious bedroom with ensuite bath, balcony and great storage completes the package. Marselle has convenient amenities and is steps away from dining, shopping, services and attractions. Secured garage parking, additional storage and lobby entrance.