Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beckley, WV

Miners swept by Paints, fall out of first

By From staff reports
Posted by 
The Register-Herald
The Register-Herald
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yYpy6_0aSnHw9700

The West Virginia Miners were swept by the Chillicothe Paints, 9-5 and 3-2 Saturday night at Linda K. Epling Stadium in Beckley. Both games went to extra innings.

The sweep knocked the Miners (8-7) out of first place in the Ohio River Valley Division. They trail Champion City by one-half game.

West Virginia, which had won four straight, managed only one hit in the nightcap but was able to tie it with two runs in the sixth. Brendan Williams scored when Straton Podaras reached on an error, and then a double by Malik Williams drove in Isaiah Ortega-Jones with the game-tying run.

It stayed that way until the ninth when Trey Wright was hit by a pitch and, one out later, scored all the way from first on a single by Nathan Karaffa off Josh Zeboskey (1-1).

Zach Kendall held the Miners hitless through four innings, then Jake Silverstein (1-0) got the win after five innings of one-hit relief.

In the opener, West Virginia tied the game at five with a three-run fifth before the Paints scored four in the eighth.

Trey Smith was 4-for-5 with a double, triple and three runs batted in for Chillicothe (6-9). Ruben Ramirez (2-0) worked the final two innings and held the Miners to one hit while striking out five and walking one.

Luis Rojas (0-1) was charged with the Paints' first run of the eighth and absorbed the loss.

Denver Blinn had a double and two RBIs and Pat Mills was 3-for-4.

The teams will meet again Sunday at 6:35 p.m. at Epling Stadium. After an off-day Monday, they will return to Chillicothe for games Tuesday and Wednesday. First pitch for both games will be 7:05 p.m.

The Miners will then host Johnstown Thursday and Friday at 6:35 p.m.

The Register-Herald

The Register-Herald

Beckley, WV
1K+
Followers
127
Post
199K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Register-Herald

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Beckley, WV
Beckley, WV
Sports
State
West Virginia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trey Smith
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Miners#The Chillicothe Paints#Denver Blinn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Sports
News Break
Baseball
Related
ChinaPosted by
CNN

Hong Kong's biggest pro-democracy newspaper to close as Beijing tightens its grip

Hong Kong (CNN Business) — One year was all it took for a Beijing-imposed National Security Law to take down Hong Kong's largest and loudest pro-democracy newspaper. Next Media announced Wednesday that Apple Daily, its flagship tabloid, would stop publishing no later than Saturday due to an untenable environment in which its journalists had been arrested and millions of dollars in assets had been frozen. Its digital platform will no longer be accessible after Saturday, the company said in a statement.
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

U.S. not expected to hit Biden's 70% COVID vaccination goal by July 4

Washington — Top U.S. officials acknowledged Tuesday that the U.S. will not meet President Biden's goal of having 70% of American adults receiving at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose by July 4. But White House coronavirus response coordinator Jeff Zients announced that the U.S. has vaccinated at least 70% of U.S. adults ages 30 and older.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CBS News

Pelosi considers committee to investigate the January 6 attack

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi plans to announce this week whether she will create a select committee to investigate the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, her spokesperson tweeted. Several news outlets, including CBS News, initially reported that Pelosi had told some House Democrats that she would create a committee to investigate the attack, citing a source familiar with her comments.