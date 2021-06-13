Cancel
Airline industry sees long-term rebound for sector

By Mathieu RABECHAULT, Brendan Smialowski
AFP
The crowds will come back, eventually, as the number of air passengers is expected to double in the coming two decades /AFP/File

After flying into the financial turbulence of the Covid pandemic, the airline sector expects passenger traffic to take off despite concerns about the industry's impact on climate change.

In its latest look at trends for the sector, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said it doesn't expect world air traffic to resume to its pre-pandemic level before 2023.

But over 20 years, air traffic should almost double, from 4.5 billion passengers in 2019 to 8.5 billion in 2039.

That is, however, a drop of one billion passengers from IATA's pre-crisis forecast.

Nevertheless that will be good news for aircraft manufacturers, who slowed down production during the crisis as airlines cancelled orders to stay financially afloat.

Airbus has already announced it plans to step up the manufacturing cadence of its best-selling A320 single-aisle aircraft and should reach a record level already in 2023.

Boeing, for its part, forecasts that airlines will need 43,110 new aircraft through 2039, which will result in a near doubling of the global fleet. Asia alone will account for 40 percent of that demand.

As with the September 11 attacks or the global financial crisis of 2007-2009, "the industry will prove resilient again," Darren Hulst, vice president of marketing at Boeing, said last year.

Marc Ivaldi, research director at the Paris-based School for Advanced Studies in the Social Sciences, noted that only one percent of the population currently uses air travel.

"With the simple demographic rise and the fact that people become richer there will be rising demand for air travel and thus for aircraft," he told AFP.

If the biggest aircraft fleets are currently in the United States and Europe, the biggest increases are expected in Asia and the Middle East, the consulting firm Oliver Wyman said in a recent study.

- 'Flight shaming' -

Airbus delivered 19 percent of its planes to China, more than the United States, and this trend is not expected to change.

In many emerging countries where the middle class is expanding air travel is becoming possible for more and more people.

"Among Asia's emerging nations, one of the greatest aspirational goals is simply the ability to fly internationally," said the Center for Aviation (CAPA).

"It is a sign of social and economic maturity and permits experiences which were unthinkable for their parents."

It noted that these people were unlikely to share the growing sentiment among some people in the West towards reducing air travel to reduce one's carbon footprint.

"For these new would-be flyers, the whole concept of 'flight shaming' at a grass roots level is grossly alien," said CAPA.

"Consequently, in Asia flight shaming is unlikely to gain much traction," it added.

The "flight shaming" or "flygskam" movement took off in Sweden in 2018 to challenge the growing popularity of air travel, which had boomed in Europe thanks to budget airlines that made weekend getaways across the continent affordable to a wider public.

In 2019, air traffic declined by four percent in Sweden -- but it hit a record across Europe, according to the air traffic control body Eurocontrol.

EHESS's Ivaldi believes flight shaming will have little long-term impact.

"Someone who makes one flight per year in a plane, do you really believe that they will say that it is too polluting and give it up?" he said.

But countries like Sweden have begun to reintroduce night trains to give travellers greener options to travel.

France, which is boosting its night trains, is also cutting domestic flights when it is possible to make the journey by train in under two and a half hours.

Ivaldi believes that to be a largely empty gesture as fast trains have already taken most of the market on such routes.

The air sector has pledged to cut its carbon emissions in half by 2050 from their level in 2005.

Airlines have an economic incentive to do so, as adopting more fuel efficient planes reduces operating costs.

Related
TravelInternational Business Times

Lifting Off? Sudden Travel Surge Tests US Airlines

US airlines are scrambling to ramp back up to meet soaring travel demand that has transformed America's airports from cavernous to crowded almost overnight. The surge in pent-up demand is exposing immediate staffing shortfalls in the aviation workforce, as well as medium-term labor challenges following an exodus of experienced workers during the downturn.
Travelhospitalitynet.org

How digital transformation can set the travel industry up for success

Few industries have suffered more at the hands of Covid-19 than international travel, which ground to a halt in early 2020 as borders closed and millions of people were ordered to stay at home. Last year saw the sharpest annual decline in air traffic on record: passenger demand was down 65.9% on 2019’s total, according to the International Air Transport Association. The UN World Tourism Organization estimates that the economic impact on the industry in 2020 alone was $1tn (£710bn) – a loss that put about 120 million jobs at risk.
Aerospace & Defenseaerospace-technology.com

Cathay Pacific and HK Express pick Airbus’ FHS for A320 fleet

Sign up here for GlobalData's free bi-weekly Covid-19 report on the latest information your industry needs to know. Hong Kong flag carrier Cathay Pacific and HK Express have chosen Airbus’ Flight Hour Services (FHS) for their A320 family fleet. Under the maintenance-by-the-hour contracts, the aircraft manufacturer will deliver integrated component...
WorldAviation Week

HAECO Expands 777 MRO Services With China Airlines

Hong Kong’s HAECO ITM announced that it has expanded and extended its inventory technical management support for China Airlines’ (CAL) Boeing 777 fleet to include six new freighters and its existing ten 777-300ER. The contract will run through 2029 and covers component MRO, repair management... HAECO Expands 777 MRO Services...
EconomyAviation Week

Struggling Vietnam Airlines Secures Loan; New Cargo Airline Emerges

Vietnam Airlines appears set to be saved from collapse by three local banks that have committed to loan the carrier VND4 trillion ($174 million). Local newspapers report that the banks—Vietnam Maritime Commercial Joint Stock Bank, Saigon-Hanoi Commercial Joint Stock Bank and SeABank—have agreed to... Subscription Required. Struggling Vietnam Airlines Secures...
Travelkentlive.news

Plea to ease travel curbs with airlines and tour operators facing long-term crisis

The UK will lose a staggering £639 million a day during July if international travel remains off limits for much of the nation. Global tourism body, the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC), has penned an open letter to Prime Minister Boris Johnson warning the UK faces a possible £19.8 billion loss if international travel is effectively delayed until August.
LifestyleAviation Week

Vietnam Airlines Secures Transport Canada Approval

Vietnam Airlines has been granted permission to operate flights to Canada, paving the way for the flag-carrier’s first services to the North American country. The decision by Transport Canada to award a Foreign Air Operator Certificate allows the airline to carry passengers and cargo to any point in... Subscription Required.
Stockskalkinemedia.com

Rebound in energy, industrial stocks lift Wall Street

Benchmark US indices closed higher on Monday, June 21, after the Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 580 points as energy and industrial stocks rallied sharply amid a strong economic rebound. The S&P 500 was up 1.40% to 4,224.79. The Dow Jones rose 1.76% to 33,876.97. The NASDAQ Composite gained 0.79%...
Aerospace & DefenseFlying Magazine

Cathay Pacific Aims for a Single Pilot in the A350 Cockpit During Long Hauls

According to Reuters, Cathay Pacific Airways is currently working with Airbus on Project Connect, a plan to introduce “reduced crew” long-haul flights with a single pilot in the cockpit much of the time. Though Cathay has not given a final go-ahead to the single-pilot idea, the airline hopes to introduce it during high-altitude cruise on passenger flights by 2025. “Once cleared, longer flights would become possible with a pair of pilots alternating rest breaks, instead of the three or four currently needed to maintain at least two in the cockpit.” EASA chief Patrick Ky told a German press briefing in January, “Typically on long-haul flights when you’re at cruise altitude there’s very little happening in the cockpit.” Famously, Air France 447 was in level cruise flight at night when the two pilots of the A330 lost control of the airplane. That accident claimed 228 lives.
Travelksl.com

American Airlines to cut 1% of July flights as travel rebound strains operations

FILE PHOTO: A member of a ground crew walks past American Airlines planes parked at the gate at Ronald Reagan National Airport in Washington, U.S., April 5, 2020. The airline announced Sunday, June 20, 2021 that it would cancel around 1% of its flights in July. (Joshua Roberts, Reuters) — FORT WORTH, Texas (Reuters) — American Airlines on Sunday said it would cancel around 1% of its flights in July to serve a surprise uptick in travel demand at a time when the airline struggles with unprecedented weather and a labor shortage at some of its hubs.
Industryroutesonline.com

Airline Capacity Continues to Grow In the Short Term

But 21.4 Million More Seats Removed From June to September Inventory. Rather like a fully laden A340, if you can remember them, global capacity continues to climb slowly with another 1.5 million seats added compared to the previous week, a 2% improvement. We are now at 72.4 million seats a week and although that sounds a lot, we remain at around one-third pre-pandemic levels and nearly 38% below the capacity on offer in the same week of 2019. We still have some way to go but a recovery does seem underway, and it is becoming increasingly easy to spot the markets that are failing to show any real signs of recovery.
Aerospace & Defensesimpleflying.com

SAS Was The First Airline To Operate A Polar Route

Scandinavian Airlines (SAS) came into existence shortly after the Second World War, following a merger between airlines from Denmark, Norway, and Sweden. Eight years after commencing operations, it had made history by becoming the world’s first airline to operate scheduled flights that traversed the polar ice caps. Let’s examine these services further.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

This Low-Risk Stock Is a Long-Term Winner

Investing is great means of building wealth, but looking for the very highest gains possible can be a risky way to do it. If you have a large, diversified portfolio, one big winner can make up for several disappointing laggards. But if you're just getting started -- or if seeing a big pullback in your portfolio would cost you sleep at night -- there are stocks that mix low risk with high performance over time. One of them is Visa (NYSE:V).
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Reuters

Struggling airlines confront long-haul crew taboo

LONDON, June 17 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Do long-haul flights really need two pilots at the controls all the time? With technology making auto-pilots smarter and cash-strapped airlines trying to find new ways to save money, the answer may be no. Airbus (AIR.PA) and Hong Kong carrier Cathay Pacific (0293.HK) are working on a system to allow just one pilot on the flight deck at cruising altitude on long-haul flights, allowing the other to rest, Reuters reported on Thursday read more , citing industry sources. Currently, long-haul flights have three or four pilots.
Businessritholtz.com

Steel Prices: Short Term Inflation, Long Term Deflation

What global steel production has looked like over the last 50 years. In today’s episode of confirming my priors, we look at Steel. Last time out, we looked at the price of Lithium-Ion batteries — they cost 97% less than they did 3 decades ago (Deflation, Punctuated by Spasms of Inflation).