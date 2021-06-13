Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

When is Boris Johnson's next announcement on Covid lockdown?

By Telegraph Reporters
Telegraph
 10 days ago

Boris Johnson has resigned himself to a delay of up to four weeks in lifting the remaining Covid restrictions. The Prime Minister is expected to tell the country on Monday that the latest data on the spread of the Indian or delta virus variant means it is too risky to go ahead as planned.

www.telegraph.co.uk
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Boris Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Indian#Public Health England#Phe#Cabinet#Wimbledon#Nhs Providers#Treasury#Uk Hospitality#Uk Weddings Taskforce
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
World
News Break
Lockdown
News Break
AstraZeneca
Country
Scotland
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Covid UK news: Boris Johnson warns of ‘rough winter’ as cases up more than a third from last week

Boris Johnson warned of a “rough winter” ahead as the UK saw a 37 per cent rise in the number of daily Covid cases compared to last week.More than 10,000 new infections were reported on Monday, as well as five deaths. It came after cabinet minister Kwasi Kwarteng said it was “unlikely” the remaining Covid restrictions could be lifted before 19 July. He highlighted that the government would “always err on the side of caution.”Meanwhile, there were calls to scrap quarantine for those holidaying in amber list countries. Data from NHS Test and Trace revealed that only one in 200 people returning from so-called amber list countries had tested positive for Covid-19. Also on Monday, Matt Hancock said he hoped self-isolation rules will be eventually scrapped and replaced with daily tests for those who have received two doses of a Covid vaccine.‘Unlikely’ Covid restrictions will be lifted before 19 July, cabinet minister says‘A sustained threat to patient safety’: Hospitals across the country swamped by record numbers in A&EMore than one million Covid jabs booked over weekend as rollout opened to all adults in England
WorldTelegraph

Covid hospitalisations are going up, warns Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson has warned that Covid hospitalisations are rising, as the scientist behind the first lockdown said admissions could hit the same heights as last winter. The Prime Minister on Wednesday suggested it was too early to say whether restrictions can be lifted on June 21, as data on whether vaccines offer enough protection against the Indian or "delta" variant are still being assessed.
POTUSThe Guardian

Brexit rains on Boris Johnson’s G7 parade

When Boris Johnson selected Cornwall as the venue for this weekend’s G7 summit, he must have imagined greeting the world’s leaders against the backdrop of a blazing blue sky on the English riviera, while getting to grips with the great global challenges of climate breakdown and Covid. Instead, his first...
Public Healthgranthshala.com

NHS leaders and doctors warn Boris Johnson not to lift lockdown on 21 June

Most NHS leaders have said they think lockdown restrictions should remain in place beyond 21 June. A survey of health and care organizations by the NHS Confederation found 282 responses from leaders working in primary care, hospitals and the community, with 63 per cent saying they do not think restrictions should be lifted.
UEFAbarrheadnews.com

Sports fans wait to learn impact of Boris Johnson’s Covid restrictions update

The Prime Minister’s expected announcement delaying the final stage of easing of coronavirus restrictions is likely to have a significant knock-on effect for sports fans. Boris Johnson is on Monday likely to put on hold for four weeks plans for the lifting of controls – slated for June 21 – amid a surge in cases of the Delta variant of Covid-19 first identified in India.
Economyinews.co.uk

Nightclubs set to lose billions as Boris Johnson looks to delay lockdown easing

Nightclubs and late-night venues unable to reopen under current restrictions stand to lose billions as the Government looks to delay the next phase of the lockdown roadmap. Boris Johnson is expected to postpone 21 June, the so-called “freedom day” for the country, after a rise in coronavirus cases fuelled by the Indian (Delta) variant.
PoliticsTelegraph

Boris Johnson's G7 was bad weekend for conservatives

Last week was a disappointing one for supporters of the Prime Minister. Hosting the G7 in Cornwall might have been a PR success in a traditional sense, with great pictures featuring all of the world leaders and their families, but it’s hard to see what impact Britain’s Conservative, supposedly swashbuckling, Government had on the agenda.
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Covid lockdown: Boris Johnson confirms four-week delay to lifting final restrictions amid Delta variant surge

Boris Johnson has announced a four-week delay to the lifting of remaining coronavirus restrictions in England to 19 July, as a wave of the highly virulent Delta variant sweeps across the country.But the prime minister said he was “confident” that the date of so-called Freedom Day - initially scheduled for 21 June - will not have to be postponed again.And he said that scientists were not advising the reversal of any of the relaxation of curbs in areas like shopping and hospitality introduced over the past few months.With Downing Street seeing the coming weeks as a race against the virus...