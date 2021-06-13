Jamahal Hill issues statement following UFC 263 loss to Paul Craig, reveals he did not break his arm
Light heavyweight prospect Jamahal Hill has issued a statement following his nasty TKO loss to Paul Craig at tonight’s UFC 263 event. Hill (8-1 MMA) had entered Saturday’s contest with hopes of keeping his perfect record in check. In his most recent previous this past September, ‘Sweet Dreams’ scored a second-round TKO victory over Ovince Saint Preux to extend his then-perfect record to 8-0.www.bjpenn.com