Jamahal Hill issues statement following UFC 263 loss to Paul Craig, reveals he did not break his arm

By Christopher Taylor
Cover picture for the article

Light heavyweight prospect Jamahal Hill has issued a statement following his nasty TKO loss to Paul Craig at tonight’s UFC 263 event. Hill (8-1 MMA) had entered Saturday’s contest with hopes of keeping his perfect record in check. In his most recent previous this past September, ‘Sweet Dreams’ scored a second-round TKO victory over Ovince Saint Preux to extend his then-perfect record to 8-0.

