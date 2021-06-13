Saturday Evening Update Released on Bear Fire

According to the Thursday morning report, the Bear Fire, located about 4 miles northwest of Helper, has burned 5,479 acres based on an infrared flight conducted at about 1:30am Thursday. The lightning-caused fire started Tuesday, June 8th, near mile marker 228 on US-6. The fire reached US-6 Wednesday evening, forcing the highway to close. US-6 remains closed in both directions from milepost 221 at the Emma Park Road junction to milepost 230 at the US-191 junction. Drivers will need to use Emma Park Road and US-191 as an alternate route around the closure and should expect delays in the area. The detour route adds about 8 miles and 12 minutes to regular travel. The US-6 closure will be reevaluated on Friday morning. According to the Thursday night report, high winds grounded aircraft on Thursday but crews on the ground were able to hold the Bear Fire west of US-6. A shift in wind direction Thursday night pushed more smoke into Helper and Price.