Saturday Evening Update Released on Bear Fire

etvnews.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs of 7 p.m. on Saturday evening, the update for the Bear Fire reported that crews had made good progress on the western side of the fire, putting dozer line down Ford Ridge. Backing into Sowbelly Gulch north and northeast of Spring Canyon Road, the southern edge of the fire was active. Reports stated that current conditions have allowed firefighters to prepare the road should defensive firing become necessary.

etvnews.com
