Here’s How Quickly America’s Got Talent Gets Filmed

There is a new episode of America’s Got Talent coming to NBC this Tuesday, so why not be blown away by T.3 in advance?. When you look at these three guys, you can pretty easily assume that they’re going to be a vocal trio. However, what may surprise you is the range of their voices! They do a cover of “Into the Unknown” from Frozen II that has big notes, theatricality, and harmonies like nobody’s business. There’s a lot of great stuff here! We almost wish that there was less backing music and crowd noise so that you could enjoy the purity of these voices a little bit more.