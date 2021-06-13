Here’s How Quickly America’s Got Talent Gets Filmed
Producing a TV show is an incredibly large undertaking. As a result, it can take a lot of time to just film one episode. Surprisingly though, that isn’t always the case. Sometimes shows can be completed much quicker than most people can imagine and that’s the truth for the 16th season of America’s Got Talent. Fortunately, however, the show was able to be filmed surprisingly quickly without sacrificing the quality that viewers love. Now underway, season 16 is drawing in lots of viewers and the competitors are looking forward to having their moment in the spotlight. Keep reading to learn about the filming process for season 16 of America’s Got Talent.www.tvovermind.com