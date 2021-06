UNITED STATES—There has been this discussion of cancel culture for quite some time now, but it does feel like things are becoming tense and tenser to the point that is beyond concerning people. How can I best define cancel culture? It is like policing free speech, but to a point of extreme that is almost at times unfathomable. Here is the thing I’m going to point out: if someone does something racist, violent and just unspeakable where it inflicts absolute and direct harm onto another individual, there should be consequences for those actions.