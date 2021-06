While tipping culture is a common in the food industry across the world, in America, businesses rely heavily on tips so that their workers can live a dignified living. The minimum wage paid by a majority of the food industry including major franchises are not sufficient to make ends meet for employees. The tipping culture prelavent in America shifts the burden of the compensating workers a decent wage to customers. Not to mention that many minimum wage workers across different industries are forced to rely on food stamp, apart from their wages.