I enjoyed homeschooling so much I'm not sending my son back

Hi, i have a 17 month old little boy who i am a full time single parent to and we are currently living with my parents until i find another job to afford a place of our own. I appreciate the help they give us but it sometimes gets too much and at every sign of my son being upset or distressed, they appear just like that as though they think i cant settle/make him better on my own and its becoming quite offensive to me and makes me feel like i cant be a proper mum to him. I feel like they dont think im capable of doing it on my own when I have done the 'full time mum' role on my own everyday previously while my then partner was at work all day and lived 60 miles away from all of my family. I keep saying to them that i dont need their help as much as they think but its not getting through without me having to stress it to them and cause upset. Any advise or people who have been in the same situation would be greatly appreciated.