Address: 150 E. Crosstown Pkwy. Suite A, Kalamazoo, MI 49001. Contact: Captain Habel, Criminal Investigations Division, 337-8139. On Saturday, June 12th, 2021, at approximately 1149 PM, Kalamazoo Public Safety was dispatched to 930 W Michigan for a stolen vehicle. It was learned that inside the car was a 5-year-old girl and an 18-month-old boy, they nor the vehicle have yet to be located. Please see attached photos of the children.