ROUNDUP: Greater Fall River track and field athletes compete at league championship meets

Herald News
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFALL RIVER — It was championship day for Greater Fall River track and field athletes on Saturday. Several teams competed in their various league meets. One of the big stories of the day came from Case’s Jordan Rodrigues, who broke his school record in the high jump in the South Coast Conference championships at Greater New Bedford High School. Durfee’s relay teams stormed to three first-place finishes at the Southeast Conference championships.

