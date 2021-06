On Tuesday, it was first reported by Mike Coppinger that Teofimo Lopez had failed a pre-fight COVID test, and later confirmed by his father, Teofimo Lopez Sr a/k/a Junior, that he hadn’t made the trip to Miami. Triller’s third advent into the boxing PPV world was an interesting one, as this was the first fight without a marquee celeb bout, which the company has been based around so far, and made their bones in the industry combining social media influencers and boxing.