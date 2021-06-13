CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ear Infection Treatment Market Report by types, applications, players and regions , Gross, market share, CAGR ,Outlook 2026

By Presley Michelle
 2021-06-13

The “Global Ear Infection Treatment Market 2021“report shields a thorough investigation towards the competitive profile encompassing the market stake along with company outline of the major contributors functioning in the global Ear Infection Treatment market. The market report offers a comprehensive summarization of product description, Ear Infection Treatment product type, technological...

murphyshockeylaw.net

Global Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Treatment Market Outlook by Types, Applications, End Users and Opportunities to 2027

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Treatment market research report provides the details about Industry Chain structure, Market Competition, Market Size and Share, SWOT Analysis, Technology, Cost, Raw Materials, Consumer Preference, Development and Trends, Regional Forecast, Company and Profile and Product and Service. This report includes the estimation of market size for...
MARKETS
althealthworks.com

Superfood Popular Among Surfers Eradicates Cancer Cells While Reducing Blood Sugar and Cholesterol in Overweight Adults

For most people, the consumption of berries is limited to only a few different types, and they are almost never organic. Strawberries, blueberries, raspberries (in that order) are the three most popular types in the U.S., but they’re almost never organic and are often heavily sprayed with chemicals, including strawberries which ranked #1 on the 2018 ‘Dirty Dozen’ list by the Environmental Working Group.
The Heartland Institute

Main Study Used by FDA to Approve Covid-19 Vaccine Found No Significant Effect on the Risk of Death

Buried 23 pages into the FDA’s approval summary for Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine is data that cuts to the core of the vaccination debate. Presented in a place and manner where it has been almost completely overlooked until now, the data reveals the number of deaths among people who received the C-19 vaccine and people who received a placebo in Pfizer’s largest clinical trial.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Needle-free vaccine patches coming soon, say researchers and makers

Effective vaccines, without a needle: Since the start of the Covid pandemic, researchers have doubled down on efforts to create patches that deliver life-saving drugs painlessly to the skin, a development that could revolutionize medicine. He sees yet another advantage: "Less amount of vaccine delivered precisely to skin can activate an immune response similar to intramuscular injection," he told AFP. It's an important factor as the developing world struggles to procure enough Covid vaccine.
HEALTH
MarketWatch

Novavax files for provisional approval of COVID-19 vaccine in Australia

Novavax Inc. said Friday it has filed for provisional approval of its COVID-19 vaccine in Australia. "The company's application to the TGA marks the first complete application for provisional approval of a protein-based COVID-19 vaccine in Australia," the company said in a statement. The move comes just days after Novavax filed for approval of the vaccine in the U.K. with the completion of a rolling submission to the U.K. Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency. The submission was based on late-stage data from about 45,000 patients that the company said showed high efficacy and well-tolerated safety, including against variants of Covid-19. The company is planning to submit filings to other regulators in key markets, including Europe, Canada, New Zealand and the World Health Organization, as well as other markets around the world. In the U.S., Novavax expects to submit the complete package to the FDA by year-end. Shares were down 0.7% premarket, but have gained 35% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 22%.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MarketWatch

Hewlett Packard Enterprise provides upbeat 2022 profit outlook, raises longer-term revenue growth view

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. rose 1.0% in afternoon trading Thursday, after the information technology company provided an upbeat earnings outlook for next year, and raised its longer-term revenue growth outlook. The company said it expects 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $1.96 to $2.10, compared with the FactSet EPS consensus of $1.97. The company also said it expects to buy back at least $500 million worth of its stock in 2022, and pay out about $625 million in dividends. Chief Executive Antonio Neri said at the company's virtual securities analyst meeting that there are three distinct trends that have gained traction as the world recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic: 1) explosion of data at the edge which requires secure connectivity; 2) the mandate for a cloud-everywhere experience; and 3) the need to quickly extract value from data to generate insights and build new business models. The company raised its compound annual growth rate for revenue, for 2022 through 2024, to 2% to 4% from 1% to 3%. The stock has run up 24.3% year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 22.1%.
FINANCIAL REPORTS

