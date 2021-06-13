Cancel
Recap: Dodgers Offense Goes Quiet In Loss To Rangers

dodgerblue.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Los Angeles Dodgers had their four-game winning streak snapped in a 12-1 loss to the Texas Rangers, who picked up their first road win since May 6. The Rangers went into play Saturday night having lost 16 consecutive road games. A Mookie Betts error on a fly ball to...

dodgerblue.com
MLBallfans.co

Dodgers’ day of tough news gets worse with blowout loss to Texas Rangers

(Alex Gallardo / Associated Press) The Dodgers were having an up-and-down day Saturday, even before their interleague game with the Texas Rangers. Just as Cody Bellinger was set to return to the lineup Sunday, the team announced that infielder Max Muncy was put on the 10-day injured list with a right oblique strain.
Reuters

Dodgers' early homer barrage buries Rangers

EditorsNote: New photo; Minor tweak in next-to-last graf. Max Muncy, Justin Turner and Gavin Lux hit home runs in a six-run first inning as the Los Angeles Dodgers went deep five times on the way to a 12-1 victory over the visiting Texas Rangers on Friday. The Rangers lost their...
MLBthedallasnews.net

Dodgers' daunting rotation a challenge for visiting Rangers

Fresh off doing his former club a favor, Texas Rangers manager Chris Woodward will return to his hometown looking to cause problems for the Los Angeles Dodgers in the opener of a three-game series Friday. Woodward's Rangers defeated the San Francisco Giants 4-3 in 11 innings on Wednesday to complete...
MLBoddsshark.com

OVER Preferable to Heavy Chalk as Dodgers Entertain Rangers

The Los Angeles Dodgers are 7-1 in their last eight games against Texas, including a 3-0 record in their last three home games against the Rangers. The Dodgers will try to continue their winning ways against Texas when they start up a three-game series Friday night in Los Angeles. Opening...
MLBCBS Sports

Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Dominates Rangers

Kershaw (8-5) picked up the win in Friday's 12-1 victory over Texas, pitching six innings and allowing an unearned run on three hits with nine strikeouts and zero walks. Kershaw flashed his trademark skills in this one with three times as many strikeouts as baserunners for his eighth quality start in 14 turns this season. The only hiccup occurred in the sixth inning when Kershaw allowed an unearned run after a Gavin Lux error extended the inning, but the southpaw was otherwise in total control all game. He's slated to take the mound next Wednesday versus Philadelphia.
MLBSportsBook Review

Rangers vs. Dodgers MLB Preview and Best Bet

The Los Angeles Dodgers have hit a soft spot in the schedule and appear to be taking advantage, entering a series against the last place Texas Rangers with an LA three-game winning streak, courtesy of a series against the last place Pittsburgh Pirates. Let’s try to find the value in this one to make a play at online betting sites.
Rangers vs. Dodgers Highlights

Rangers vs. Dodgers Highlights

Rangers crush three homers in 12-1 rout vs. Dodgers. Dodgers starter Trevor Bauer collects eight strikeouts over 6 1/3 innings of work against the Rangers. Condensed Game: The Dodgers crushed five home runs to back Clayton Kershaw's six strong innings in the Dodgers' 12-1 win over the Rangers. Sports/Baseball. 2021-06-12...
BaseballTrue Blue LA

Dodgers vs. Rangers Game II chat

LF Calhoun (L) SS Taylor. C Heim (S) RF McKinstry (L) Teams: Dodgers (38-25) at Rangers (24-40) TV: SportsNet LA, MLB Network (out of market)
BaseballCBS Sports

Rangers' Mike Foltynewicz: Hammered by Dodgers

Foltynewicz (1-7) took the loss in Friday's 12-1 defeat at the hands of the Dodgers, allowing eight runs (seven earned) on eight hits and a walk with one strikeout in 2.2 innings. Los Angeles jumped on Foltynewicz early with six runs in the first inning, and he was removed with...
MLBBirmingham Star

Desperate for a road win, Rangers take on Dodgers

Expected to add some punch off the bench and be a vocal leader for a club trying to repeat as World Series champion, Albert Pujols has been so much more for the Los Angeles Dodgers. Pujols had a home run among his two hits Friday and is expected to be...
MLBDallas News

After blowout loss to Dodgers, Rangers have taken road woes to near historic levels

LOS ANGELES — The Rangers will not avoid the subject. At this point, they can’t. They have taken road woes to near historic levels. On Friday, it reached the surreal in a 12-1 loss to Los Angeles. This loss was all but assured before the first inning was over. Three of the first seven Dodgers to bat hit homers against Mike Foltynewicz. Not surprisingly, things did not get markedly better after that.
Reuters

Rangers hammer Trevor Bauer, Dodgers 12-1

EditorsNote: takes out Martin’s first name in next-to-last graph. Left-hander Kolby Allard went five scoreless innings, while Jonah Heim, Nate Lowe and Jason Martin hit home runs, as the Texas Rangers ended a 16-game road losing streak with a 12-1 victory Saturday over the host Los Angeles Dodgers. Heim and...
MLBsanjosesun.com

Mookie Betts homers as Dodgers hold off Rangers

Walker Buehler pitched six scoreless innings and Mookie Betts hit a home run as the Los Angeles Dodgers held on to earn a 5-3 victory on Sunday over the visiting Texas Rangers. Zach McKinstry went 3-for-3 and hit a two-run double in a three-run third inning as the Dodgers won...
MLBdallassportsfanatic.com

The Rangers late offensive surges on the road: Encouraging or frustrating?

Yes, we’ve honed in on the Texas Rangers road woes. Saturday’s 12-1 boot-kicking of the Los Angeles Dodgers snapped a sixteen straight skid on the road that started in mid-May consisting of all games west of the Mississippi River. While dissecting all of those games, a few things came to mind. First, all but the series at Dodger Stadium consisted of games the Rangers played last year, while their early road success occurred in locations they didn’t play in 2020 (with exceptions). Second, and most importantly, how the last game of a road series ends up playing out.
MLBLone Star Ball

25-41 - No road winning streak for Rangers following 5-3 finale loss to Dodgers

The Texas Rangers scored three runs and the Los Angeles Dodgers scored five runs. Thank goodness the road losing streak ended last night. The Rangers followed up their 12-run outburst against Trevor Bauer and the Dodgers by falling flat against Walker Buehler and the Dodgers for much of today’s finale before they finally made things interesting in the game’s final frame.
MLBchatsports.com

25-41 - No road winning streak for Rangers following 5-3 finale loss to Dodgers

The Texas Rangers scored three runs and the Los Angeles Dodgers scored five runs. Thank goodness the road losing streak ended last night. The Rangers followed up their 12-run outburst against Trevor Bauer and the Dodgers by falling flat against Walker Buehler and the Dodgers for much of today’s finale before they finally made things interesting in the game’s final frame.
MLBbettingpros.com

Dodgers are overwhelming favorites over the Rangers in their series opener

The Los Angeles Dodgers are -345 moneyline favorites in tonight’s series opener against the Texas Rangers, per BettingPros consensus odds. You know a team is a heavy favorite, when even their -1.5 runline is juiced to -140 at many sportsbooks. The Dodgers send Clayton Kershaw (7-5, 3.66 ERA) to the mound, who is looking to improve upon his 3-2 record and 3.55 ERA at Dodger Stadium this season. Amazingly, the 14-year veteran has faced the Rangers just one other time back in 2015. He is opposed by Texas’s Mike Foltynewicz (1-6, 4.75 ERA), who is 1-2 with a 5.73 ERA in four career starts against the Dodgers. Los Angeles enters this series on a three-game winning streak, while Texas is coming off a win of their own, but is just 2-8 in their last ten games. The Dodgers are 7-1 in their last eight head-to-head meetings with the Rangers.
Daily Herald

Bauer expected to start as Dodgers host the Rangers

Texas Rangers (24-40, fifth in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (38-25, second in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Kolby Allard (1-2, 3.41 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 33 strikeouts) Dodgers: Trevor Bauer (6-4, 2.41 ERA, .89 WHIP, 103 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -324, Rangers +264; over/under is 7...
MLBdodgerblue.com

Recap: Dodgers Hold Off Late Rally To Get Series Win Over Rangers

Walker Buehler fought a high pitch count early but kept the Texas Rangers off the scoreboard to help the Los Angeles Dodgers notch a 5-3 victory on Sunday and series win. L.A. needed to hold off a ninth-inning rally by Texas as they scored three runs before an out was recorded.