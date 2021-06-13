Recap: Dodgers Offense Goes Quiet In Loss To Rangers

The Los Angeles Dodgers are -345 moneyline favorites in tonight’s series opener against the Texas Rangers, per BettingPros consensus odds. You know a team is a heavy favorite, when even their -1.5 runline is juiced to -140 at many sportsbooks. The Dodgers send Clayton Kershaw (7-5, 3.66 ERA) to the mound, who is looking to improve upon his 3-2 record and 3.55 ERA at Dodger Stadium this season. Amazingly, the 14-year veteran has faced the Rangers just one other time back in 2015. He is opposed by Texas’s Mike Foltynewicz (1-6, 4.75 ERA), who is 1-2 with a 5.73 ERA in four career starts against the Dodgers. Los Angeles enters this series on a three-game winning streak, while Texas is coming off a win of their own, but is just 2-8 in their last ten games. The Dodgers are 7-1 in their last eight head-to-head meetings with the Rangers.