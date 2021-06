Cousins had his contract selected by the Brewers on Monday. The right-hander will join the Brewers for his first taste of major-league action after receiving a promotion to Triple-A Nashville in late May. Cousins began the season at Double-A Biloxi and has a 2.55 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 30:5 K:BB across 17.2 innings between the two minor-league levels. Zach Godley was designated for assignment in a corresponding move.