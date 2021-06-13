13 Miles – 2015 MV Agusta F4 RC

MV Agusta has really got their money’s worth out of the F4 design, and part of that includes a significant amount of special editions. One of the most impressive was the F4 RC (Reparto Corse), an upgraded version intended to be used as a basis for World Superbike competition. Just 250 were produced, and they were significantly changed from the standard F4 and the F4 RR in order to reduce weight by more than 15 pounds. All the engine covers are manufactured from magnesium, and titanium hardware is used throughout. The pistons, connecting rods and crankshaft have all been redesigned for lighter weight.