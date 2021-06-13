Cancel
Stevenson beats Nakathila to claim WBO jr. lightweight belt

By W.G. RAMIREZ - Associated Press
 10 days ago

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Former WBO featherweight champion Shakur Stevenson outpointed Jeremiah Nakathila to win by unanimous decision to capture the vacant WBO interim junior lightweight world title. In what was billed as a battle of the organization’s top two contenders, Nakathila looked anything but a top contender, as the 23-year-old Stevenson (16-0, 8 KOs) dominated from the outset in what was his third bout at 130 pounds. Stevenson, a 2016 Olympic silver medalist, won by identical scores of 120-107 from all three judges.

