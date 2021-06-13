Cancel
Insider Lists IP We Shouldn't Expect To See At Xbox's E3 2021 Showcase

By Liam Doolan
purexbox.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe're so close to the kick-off of the Xbox and Bethesda showcase, but it seems we're going to keep getting predictions and insider information right up until the last minute. While we're expected to learn more about Halo Infinite, the rest of it has been guessing games for most parts. GamesBeat journalist and reliable industry insider Jeff Grubb has now shared a list of games fans apparently should "not expect" to be featured at the Xbox showcase:

Person
Jeff Grubb
