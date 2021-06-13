Cancel
Adesanya beats Vittori to defend title at UFC 263

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Israel Adesanya won a unanimous decision in a rematch against Marvin Vittori to defend his middleweight championship at UFC 263. Adesanya kept out of reach from Vittori’s powerful punches most of the night and used his feet effectively, keeping the Italian fighter off balance. Adesanya won 50-45 on all three judges’ scorecards in the second full-capacity UFC event with without coronavirus-related restrictions. In the co-main event, flyweight Brandon Moreno became the first Mexican-born champion in UFC history, using a rear naked choke in the third round in a rematch against Deiveson Figueiredo.

