Adesanya beats Vittori to defend title at UFC 263

Israel Adesanya will not be playing nice with Marvin Vettori following their rematch at UFC 263. UFC 263 will see a rematch in the middleweight division when champion Adesanya takes on Vettori in the main event. Since the last time these two have met the bad blood between them has grown. Many times in sports, a rivalry is strong until the game is over and then the two can make peace, that may not be the case with these two. Adesanya is adamant that he will not bury the hatchet with Vettori following their upcoming bout.