Kennedy, Texas top USF 4-3; 1 win from CWS berth

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Eric Kennedy hit a two-out walk-off double and Texas beat South Florida 4-3 in the first game of the best-of-3 Austin Super Regional. The No. 2 national seed Longhorns can clinch a trip to the College World Series with another win over USF. After Douglas Hodo III struck out and Trey Faltine flied out to open the bottom of the ninth, Silas Ardoin reached base on a fielding error and Kennedy hit the next pitch to warning track in center field to win it. Brad Lord, who gave up two hits and an unearned run with three strikeouts over 1 2/3 innings, took the loss for South Florida (31-29), which played the first super regional game in program history.