Walker House namesake a multi-faceted businessman
The Walker House is named after Alphonso Bliss Walker, who had it built and was its first owner. Walker worked variously as a photographer, steward at Iowa School for the Deaf, real estate agent and abstractor, investor and fruit farmer, according to materials from the Nonpareil column “The History We Live in,” by Mary Lou McGinn, and the nomination of the South Eighth Street District to the National Register of Historic Places.nonpareilonline.com