Leblanc has three shot lead going into final round of Island Resort Championship

Steve Flesch. The lefty spent a Saturday night in Madison watching YouTube videos of his swing from the early 2000s, paying particular attention to his grip, and then he spent Sunday regaining a grip on his golf game, adding his name to the list of golfers laying claim to the American Family Insurance Championship single-round scoring record at University Ridge Golf Course. Flesch birdied his last four holes and nine of his last 12 to become the sixth golfer in tournament history to shoot 9-under-par 63, moving him 27 spots up the leaderboard to finish T-12 at 8-under 208. "Honestly, I kind of have been up and down all year and (Saturday) night, kind of after playing crappy (Saturday) — I mean, I shot 2-under the first day, 3-over (Saturday), just no consistency — I looked back at some of my old swings on YouTube, (from) 2000 and stuff, and I realized that my grip had gotten way too strong," said Flesch, who had already changed to an arm-lock putting grip two weeks ago. "So (Sunday) I showed up and I was like, I don't care where I hit it, I can't play much worse than (Saturday), I'm just going to weaken my grip up and see where it goes, and I hit it absolutely great. So sometimes we get a little bit too caught up in what's comfortable and don't pay attention to the details. Last night I just kind of had a little revelation looking back and it just worked out and I putted great (Sunday)."