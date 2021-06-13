Cancel
Harris, MI

Leblanc has three shot lead going into final round of Island Resort Championship

By Mike Ludlum
WLUC
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHARRIS, Mich. (WLUC) - LEADERBOARD Player To Par Score. LEBLANC TAKES 36-HOLE LEAD AT SWEETGRASS GOLF CLUB. A big performance today from Maude-Aimee Leblanc (Sherbrooke, Quebec, Canada) of 8-under 64 launched her into sole command of the lead at the 10th Island Resort Championship in Harris, Mich., with an overall score of -15.

