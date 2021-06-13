Council Bluffs Schools reshuffles administrators as five leave district
Council Bluffs Community School District Superintendent Vickie Murillo has announced updates to the administrative team for 2021-2022. These changes were prompted by the retirements of Chief of Secondary Schools Julie Smith, Carter Lake Elementary Principal Doreen Knuth, Abraham Lincoln High School Assistant Principal Cyle Forney and Kirn Middle School Assistant Principal Mike Johnson, as well as the departure of Kirn Middle School Assistant Principal Jeremy Stukenholtz, who has taken a position at the Green Hills AEA.nonpareilonline.com