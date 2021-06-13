Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Tigers trounced by White Sox

By Associated Press
WLUC
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDETROIT, Mich. (WLUC) - Dylan Cease became the first White Sox pitcher to win his first eight career starts against an opponent, cruising to a 15-2 romp over the Detroit Tigers. Brian Goodwin, called up from the minors on Thursday, homered and drove in five runs in his White Sox debut. Cease allowed two runs on four hits in five innings before being removed with a 13-2 lead. He walked one and struck out seven and saw his career ERA against Detroit rise to 2.09.Cease is the first major league pitcher to win his first eight starts against another team since Jamie Moyer started 10-0 against the Marlins in 2006-08.Tigers starter Jose Urena (2-6) allowed eight runs while getting only five outs.

www.uppermichiganssource.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dylan Cease
Person
Jamie Moyer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#White Sox#Wluc#The Detroit Tigers#Era#Marlins
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Detroit Tigers
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
Miami Marlins
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
BaseballNew York Post

Female brawl breaks out in the bleachers at White Sox-Cardinals game

An all-female brawl stole the spotlight at the White Sox-Cardinals game on Monday night. While the White Sox were busy pulling out a 5-1 win over the Cardinals at home, a few unidentified women were duking it out in the bleachers behind left field. Nearby fans recorded the heated scuffle and shared videos on social media.
MLBchatsports.com

Chicago White Sox: 3 Baltimore Orioles trade targets to consider

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - JUNE 05: Cedric Mullins #31 of the Baltimore Orioles celebrates with Trey Mancini #16 after hitting a home run in the third inning against the Cleveland Indians at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on June 05, 2021 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images) The Chicago...
MLBDetroit Free Press

Chicago White Sox at Detroit Tigers odds, picks and prediction

The Chicago White Sox (39-24) and Detroit Tigers (26-37) play the middle game of a three-game AL Central series Saturday with a 4:10 p.m. ET first pitch at Comerica Park. Let's analyze BetMGM Sportsbook's lines around the White Sox vs. Tigers odds with MLB picks and predictions. RHP Dylan Cease...
MLBbettingpros.com

Pitching rematch in order in tonight’s White Sox-Tigers series opener

When the Chicago White Sox and Detroit Tigers meet in tonight’s series opener, the pitching matchup between Lucas Giolito and Tarik Skubal will be a rematch of a game where the two opposed each other last week. Betting Impact:. The White Sox are -190 moneyline favorites, according to BettingPros consensus...
MLBchatsports.com

Detroit Tigers pitch two position players in 15-2 loss to Chicago White Sox

With an expected bullpen-only game Sunday, the Detroit Tigers may have forced themselves to make a call to Triple-A Toledo for pitching reinforcements. The Tigers (26-37) sent five pitchers and two position players to the mound during Saturday's 15-2 loss to the Chicago White Sox in the second of a three-game series.
MLBchatsports.com

Tigers pitching suffers long, tough day in White Sox blowout

Detroit — They waved a checkered flag on Belle Isle, and a white flag on the mainland. Tigers starter Jose Urena was flat-out ambushed, turning the day before a scheduled team bullpen day into a bullpen day of its own as the Chicago White Sox coasted, 15-2, on Saturday afternoon at Comerica Park before the largest crowd to attend a sporting event in the city of Detroit since March 10, 2020.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Lucas Giolito, White Sox aim to keep Tigers under wraps

The opener of a three-game series between the Chicago White Sox and host Detroit Tigers on Friday features a pitching rematch. White Sox ace Lucas Giolito (5-5, 3.88 ERA) will oppose rookie left-hander Tarik Skubal (3-7, 4.33) for the second time in less than a week. Detroit hit three homers...
MLBwgnradio.com

White Sox’s Dylan Cease looks to stay spotless vs. Tigers

Dylan Cease has given the Detroit Tigers fits since his major league debut in 2019. This season, they haven’t even scored against him. The Tigers will try once again to solve the Chicago White Sox right-hander when they face Cease for the second time in less than a week. Cease (4-2, 3.36 ERA) is scheduled to start the second game of a three-game series in Detroit on Saturday.
MLBarcamax.com

Brian Goodwin becomes latest player to step up for White Sox in 15-2 romp over Tigers

Manager Tony La Russa inserted Brian Goodwin into the No. 2 spot in the lineup for his Chicago White Sox debut Saturday against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. “I saw Brian with (the Los Angeles) Angels, and he fits,” La Russa said before the game. “He has good speed. Timmy (Anderson) gets on, he can hit the hole or hit to all fields.”
MLBPosted by
NBC Chicago

White Sox Best Detroit Tigers With Bizarre Extra-Innings Finish

Sox need 10 innings to tame Detroit in bizarre, rain-delayed finish originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts. Was that a baseball game or a fever dream? All’s well that...
MLBPosted by
NBC Chicago

White Sox' Dylan Cease Makes History in Win Vs. Detroit Tigers

Cease keeps a chokehold on Detroit in record-setting win originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. In Saturday’s 15-2 beatdown of the Detroit Tigers, White Sox pitcher Dylan Cease became the first pitcher in White Sox history to win his first eight starts against a single opponent. “Well, the last couple...
MLBsoxmachine.com

White Sox 4, Tigers 1: Carlos Rodón denied greatness, settles for great

Carlos Rodón almost forced Tony La Russa into an uncomfortable situation. He carried a no-hitter one out into the seventh, and had home plate umpire Pat Hoberg not turned a perfect 2-2 slider on Eric Haase into ball three, Rodón would’ve been seven outs away from a second no-no with 88 pitches on his arm.
MLBourcommunitynow.com

Carlos Rodon, White Sox attempt to cap sweep of Tigers

Bad news for the Chicago White Sox. After this weekend, they won't get to play the Detroit Tigers again until next month. The White Sox are 7-2 against their American League Central Division rival and have taken the first two games of a three-game series in Detroit. They'll try to complete the series sweep on Sunday afternoon.