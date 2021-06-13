Tree Advisory Commission - VIRTUAL
Join from a PC, Mac, iPad, iPhone or Android device: Please click this URL to join. https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87590784161?pwd=OEhQbFNhUTk5NVFTVHdHYkQzb1UwUT09 Passcode: 273571 Or iPhone one-tap: +13126266799,,87590784161#,,,,*273571# US (Chicago) +16465588656,,87590784161#,,,,*273571# US (New York) Or join by phone: Dial(for higher quality, dial a number based on your current location): US: +1 312 626 6799 or +1 646 558 8656 or +1 301 715 8592 or +1 346 248 7799 or +1 669 900 9128 or +1 253 215 8782 Webinar ID: 875 9078 4161 Passcode: 273571 International numbers available: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/kcbzrHSfrK.www.phoenixville.org