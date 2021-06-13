Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Phoenix, AZ

Former ABC15 reporter, anchor Chris Sign passes away

By abc15.com staff
Posted by 
ABC15 Arizona
ABC15 Arizona
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23xAJw_0aSnAAti00

Christopher Sign, a beloved member of the ABC15 family, passed away Saturday.

Chris was a longtime reporter and anchor here in Phoenix. He spent more than a decade in the Valley breaking big stories including the secret Sky Harbor tarmac meeting between former President Bill Clinton and former U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch.

“We've lost a good man, who will be missed beyond measure,” said ABC15 anchor Steve Irvin.

“But beyond his award-winning reporting, Chris had a welcoming way about him. He truly showed you he cared,” said ABC15 investigative reporter Dave Biscobing.

"That's what I loved about him. He was a respected hard-news reporter out on the street, but he could also just be silly and fun in the newsroom," said former ABC15 news director Joe Hengemuehler.

Chris eventually left Arizona to rejoin his previous station in Birmingham, Alabama -- a decision he made because of his family.

Our thoughts are with his loved ones tonight. We will miss you, Chris.

Chris was 45 years old.

ABC15 Arizona

ABC15 Arizona

1K+
Followers
389
Post
249K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Phoenix, Arizona news and weather from ABC15 Arizona, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Entertainment
Arizona State
Arizona Obituaries
State
Arizona State
Phoenix, AZ
Entertainment
City
Phoenix, AZ
State
Alabama State
Phoenix, AZ
Obituaries
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Loretta Lynch
Person
Bill Clinton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birmingham#Investigative Reporter#News Reporter#Abc15 News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related