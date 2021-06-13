Former ABC15 reporter, anchor Chris Sign passes away

Christopher Sign, a beloved member of the ABC15 family, passed away Saturday.

Chris was a longtime reporter and anchor here in Phoenix. He spent more than a decade in the Valley breaking big stories including the secret Sky Harbor tarmac meeting between former President Bill Clinton and former U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch.

“We've lost a good man, who will be missed beyond measure,” said ABC15 anchor Steve Irvin.

“But beyond his award-winning reporting, Chris had a welcoming way about him. He truly showed you he cared,” said ABC15 investigative reporter Dave Biscobing.

"That's what I loved about him. He was a respected hard-news reporter out on the street, but he could also just be silly and fun in the newsroom," said former ABC15 news director Joe Hengemuehler.

Chris eventually left Arizona to rejoin his previous station in Birmingham, Alabama -- a decision he made because of his family.

Our thoughts are with his loved ones tonight. We will miss you, Chris.

Chris was 45 years old.

