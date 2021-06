The Titans celebrated for a few seconds after beating Rochester 4-0 in the 2A sectional championship on Friday night, but quickly returned to the sideline and were ready to know when practice was on Saturday. This undefeated Titans team has their focus set on state after running the table in the regular season and being just one win away from that Final Four. Ali Matthews scored twice in the second half, Ella Beeler scored the only first half goal and Savannah Bell added one for the Glenwood scoring. Gigi Yurevich got the shutout for the Titans, who will play Triad at Urbana at 5 pm on Monday for a trip to state.