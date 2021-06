ARLINGTON -- Baseball is better with a healthy Byron Buxton, and so, too, clearly, are the Minnesota Twins. Make it four wins in a row for the Twins following Sunday's 4-2 win over the Rangers that secured a three-game sweep at Globe Life Field, only their second sweep of the season and matching their season-long win streak. That’s the kind of jolt the Twins get with Buxton right back in the middle of the action as the center fielder continued his interrupted bid for the All-Star Game with a massive two-run homer and a double in his second game back off the injured list.