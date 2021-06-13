Biden Pushes G-7 Allies To Take A Tougher Stance On China

The Biden administration, working with Group of Seven (G-7) allies, is taking an aggressive approach with its response to China’s global development effort, the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). The G-7 has agreed on a global Build Back Better World (B3W) strategy. BRI is a challenge on a number of different fronts — economic, development, political and security — because it potentially positions China as the global development leader. It is further complicated by the pandemic, which has hit lower-income countries and middle-income countries particularly hard. As the White House has pointed out, there is a “$40+ trillion infrastructure need in the developing world,” which has been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. These nations do not have the resources to respond to the economic and health care devastation caused by the pandemic, making them more susceptible to China’s offer of assistance through BRI.