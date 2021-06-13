Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Biden Pushes G-7 Allies To Take A Tougher Stance On China

By Franco Ordoñez, Asma Khalid
Posted by 
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Leaders of the G-7 wrapped up their first in-person meeting in two years agreeing to work together to combat the coronavirus pandemic, confront climate change, and — in a win for President Biden — counter the rising influence of China. Biden has identified China as the top strategic challenge for...

www.gpb.org
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Atlanta, GA
2K+
Followers
12K+
Post
502K+
Views
ABOUT

Television | Radio | Education | Digital Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) is a state network of PBS member television stations and NPR member radio stations serving the U.S. state of Georgia. It is operated by the Georgia Public Telecommunications Commission, which holds the licenses for most of the PBS and NPR member stations licensed in the state. The broadcast signals of the nine television stations and 19 radio stations cover almost all of the state, as well as parts of Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The network's headquarters and primary radio and television production facilities are located on 14th Street in Midtown Atlanta, just west of the Downtown Connector in the Home Park neighborhood.

 https://www.gpb.org/news
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Emmanuel Macron
Person
Cyril Ramaphosa
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South China#Geneva#Chinese#Nato#The White House#European#Trump#Russian#British#Australian#South African#French#Npr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
Place
Beijing, CN
Country
China
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Country
Japan
Country
Germany
Related
Posted by
The Hill

Russia-China alignment strengthens dangerously while US alliances atrophy

Defined as a capacity and a record of projecting military force globally, there are today just three “Great Powers” and it is increasingly evident that two of them — China and Russia — are in close alignment with a common purpose of overthrowing the global ascendency of the United States. Sadly, America’s mishandling of its relations with Russia has made this outcome much more likely.
Foreign PolicyPosted by
CNN

Is a 'Cold War' really emerging between China and the US?

(CNN) — A new generation of US cold warriors just got some powerful validation. When Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke about China in a New York Times interview in Paris, he offered one of the most revealing insights yet into the Biden administration's foreign policy. Blinken said that France and the US were "on the same page" on the need to defend the free world order as China gains influence. The alternative, he warned, would be no global order or a Chinese-led world order that would be "profoundly illiberal in nature."
POTUSPosted by
Newsweek

EU Strategy and Russia | Opinion

Last week members of the European Union met to discuss their strategy on Russia. The EU eventually adopted a hard-line stance that was particularly advocated for by member states who share a border with Russia, despite unanticipated French and German efforts to derail the policy. While this new posture toward Russia is a step in the right direction, the EU is woefully unprepared to actually deal with Russian hybrid warfare. If European nations do not quickly shore up their capabilities, they will soon suffer grave consequences.
Foreign PolicyPosted by
Reuters

Taiwan, U.S. to hold long-stalled trade talks next week

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan and the United States will hold trade talks next week, the de facto U.S. embassy in Taipei said on Friday, resuming long-stalled discussions as Washington seeks to deepen its support for the Chinese-claimed island. The Trade and Investment Framework Agreement talks, or TIFA, stalled after former...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
The Hill

The G-7 allies must respond to China with a focused development strategy

The Biden administration, working with Group of Seven (G-7) allies, is taking an aggressive approach with its response to China’s global development effort, the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). The G-7 has agreed on a global Build Back Better World (B3W) strategy. BRI is a challenge on a number of different fronts — economic, development, political and security — because it potentially positions China as the global development leader. It is further complicated by the pandemic, which has hit lower-income countries and middle-income countries particularly hard. As the White House has pointed out, there is a “$40+ trillion infrastructure need in the developing world,” which has been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. These nations do not have the resources to respond to the economic and health care devastation caused by the pandemic, making them more susceptible to China’s offer of assistance through BRI.
POTUSPosted by
Newsweek

China Says U.S. Blackmailing Them Into Cooperating With COVID Origins Probe

The Chinese government says it deplores attempts by the United States to "blackmail" it into cooperating with further COVID-19 origin-tracing efforts, after the top White House aide warned Beijing was risking "isolation in the international community." Jake Sullivan, President Joe Biden's national security adviser, told Fox News on Sunday that...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Trump: Biden's G-7 performance is 'a little bit frightening to watch'

Former President Donald Trump gave his successor a harsh review of his performance at his first G-7 summit. Trump described President Joe Biden's actions at the meeting of global leaders "a little bit frightening to watch, frankly." Trump and Biden have accused each other of not doing what's best for the country regarding diplomatic relations with Russia and Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Presidential ElectionWashington Times

Biden’s ‘America Last’ G-7

The Biden administration proudly attended the Group of Seven summit with the message to other world leaders, “America is back.”. Yes, America is back – back to repeating the eight years spent under the Obama administration of leading from behind and putting American interests last. There were many fist bumps,...
POTUSWashington Post

Biden and the G-7 fell short on vaccines

You’re reading an excerpt from the Today’s WorldView newsletter. Sign up to get the rest, including news from around the globe, interesting ideas and opinions to know, sent to your inbox every weekday. President Biden and the other leaders of the Group of Seven nations styled themselves as champions in...
POTUSPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Biden’s most awkward G-7 moments

Coming out of the pandemic’s social isolation, many people are somewhat rusty when it comes to social skills. President Joe Biden is no different. This past weekend’s G-7 Summit was the first time world leaders traveled internationally to meet in person since the beginning of the pandemic.
POTUSWashington Times

Biden at NATO: Ready to talk China, Russia and soothe allies

BRUSSELS (AP) — President Biden made his entrance at the NATO summit aiming to consult European allies on efforts to counter provocative actions by China and Russia while highlighting the U.S. commitment to the 30-country alliance that was frequently maligned by predecessor Donald Trump. The summit Monday comes as Biden...
Foreign PolicyNew York Post

Biden pressed on G-7 and China’s human rights violations against Uighurs

President Biden said Sunday that the G-7 has taken “plenty of action” against China’s human rights abuses against 1 million Uighurs in the country — even as China appeared not to head the message, warning the gathered leaders that the time of a “small” group of countries having authority over global decisions is “long gone.”
WorldFrankfort Times

G-7 leaders agree on vaccines, China and taxing corporations

CARBIS BAY, England (AP) — Leaders of the Group of Seven wealthy nations on Sunday pledged more than 1 billion coronavirus vaccine doses to poorer nations, vowed to help developing countries grow their economies while fighting climate change and agreed to challenge China’s “non-market economic practices” and call out Beijing for rights abuses in Xinjiang and Hong Kong.