Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Sixers small forward Danny Green to miss 2 to 5 weeks with Grade 2 right calf strain

By Keith Pompey, The Philadelphia Inquirer
Marietta Daily Journal
 10 days ago

Jun. 13—ATLANTA — Danny Green will miss the remainder of the Eastern Conference semifinals, and perhaps the rest of the postseason. The 76ers small forward suffered a game-ending Grade II right calf strain early in Friday's Game 3 victory over the Altanta Hawks at State Farm Arena. The best-case scenario is for him to return in two weeks after he's reevaluated. However, he could be out for as many as five weeks. Returning in two weeks would be a bit optimistic.

www.mdjonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Furkan Korkmaz
Person
Lebron James
Person
Anthony Davis
Person
Terrance Ferguson
Person
Ben Simmons
Person
Tony Parker
Person
Kawhi Leonard
Person
Vincent Poirier
Person
Al Horford
Person
Joel Embiid
Person
Kyle Lowry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sixers#Nba Championship#76ers#The Altanta Hawks At#Hawks#The Nba Finals#The Los Angeles Lakers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NBA Teams
San Antonio Spurs
Related
NBAPosted by
All 76ers

Sixers' Doc Rivers Opens up on Loss of Danny Green

The Sixers did a great job revamping the roster this offseason in more ways than one. Along with finding players that fit, the Sixers also found veterans that know what it takes to win. Danny Green and Dwight Howard were both fresh off winning a title with the Lakers in...
NBAYardbarker

Doc Rivers Wants Danny Green's Vocal Leadership Around Sixers

Danny Green might not be the Philadelphia 76ers' best player from a basketball standpoint. After all, Philly's starting lineup has two All-Stars in Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons. Although Green might not be on the same level as the two All-Stars skill-wise, he's arguably one of the most important players on the team.
NBANBC Philadelphia

Joel Embiid Leads Sixers to Game 3 Win Over Hawks Despite Danny Green's Injury

3 observations after Embiid leads Sixers to Game 3 win despite Green's injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The Sixers have reclaimed home-court advantage. They snapped the Hawks' 13-game winning streak at State Farm Arena on Friday night with a 127-111 victory, taking a 2-1 lead in their second-round playoff series.
NBAdallassun.com

76ers' Danny Green (calf) out at least two weeks

Philadelphia swingman Danny Green is expected to miss at least two weeks with a right calf strain. The 76ers said an MRI on Saturday confirmed the extent of the injury. Green, 33, sustained the injury during the first quarter of Philadelphia's 127-111 victory over the Atlanta Hawks in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference semifinal series. The 76ers hold a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven series heading into Game 4 at Atlanta on Monday.
NBAjusticenewsflash.com

After a calf injury, which 76ers should start Danny Green?

In the third game against Atlanta, the 76ers almost went well. Joel Embiid handled the double double team at a master level, Ben Simmons performed well in the third quarter, and Tobias Harris filled the vacancy all night, showing us his playoffs Some of the best playoffs I’ve seen in my career. But seeing Danny Green wearing walking boots is very frustrating, and when discussing Green’s plight late on Friday night, Dr. Rivers did not really inspire hope.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Atlanta Hawks: The impact of Danny Green missing the rest of the series

The Atlanta Hawks‘ second-round series against the Philadelphia 76ers took another twist. Just days after the Hawks announced that De’Andre Hunter is out for the rest of the season, the 76ers announced that starting shooting guard, Danny Green is out for the next two or three weeks per Shams of the Athletic.
NBAPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

76ers’ Danny Green out for remainder of Hawks series with calf injury

The Philadelphia 76ers are going to have to navigate some significant injury issues if they are going to make a deep playoff run. The Sixers announced Saturday that starting forward Danny Green suffered a right calf strain in Game 3 against the Atlanta Hawks. Green will be re-evaluated in two weeks, meaning he will definitely miss the remainder of the Eastern Conference semifinals.
NBANBA

Sixers seek fill-in for injured Danny Green

ATLANTA (AP) — Doc Rivers isn’t revealing his plan for replacing Danny Green in the Philadelphia 76ers’ lineup. Rivers said Sunday “some of the unintended good consequences of having injuries during the regular season” are having options for Game 4 of the Eastern Conference semifinal series against the Atlanta Hawks on Monday night. Green’s injury is a big loss for Rivers, but the coach has a deep bench.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Danny Green hits Sixers with harsh truth that led to downfall

The Philadelphia 76ers suffered a shocking upset at the hands of the Atlanta Hawks in their semifinals series, and Sixers guard Danny Green knows exactly what led to their downfall. According to Green, the Sixers didn’t give it their all against the Hawks–perhaps because of the fact that they were...
NBAhoopswire.com

Sixers’ Danny Green Optimistic In Playoff Return Despite Calf Injury

The 76ers will be missing starting shooting guard Danny Green for at least for the rest of the series vs. the Hawks, and should they advance, likely the Eastern Conference finals as well. Per Shams Charania of The Athletic, Green will miss 2-3 weeks with a strained right calf. Harrison...
NBAHoopsHype

NBA rumors: Danny Green injures calf, won't return to Game 3

Justin Grasso: Danny Green heads back to the locker room #Sixers. Malika Andrews: Danny Green has been diagnosed with a right calf strain and will not return, the Sixers say. Harrison Faigen: Frank Vogel says that Danny Green "has some tightness in his hip" but says it's "not an injury" and that Green is still "good to go." He says the training staff is just trying to keep it loose, and isn't sure if it's affecting Green's play, if at all.
NBAchatsports.com

Philadelphia 76ers: 3 potential replacements for Danny Green

Philadelphia 76ers, Danny Green (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) The Philadelphia 76ers won Game 3 in Atlanta against the Hawks in convincing fashion. However, it didn’t come without a price. The Sixers lost Danny Green in the first quarter due to a calf strain, according to Keith Pompey of The Inquirer. If their starting small forward is unable to play Game 4, the 76ers need to have a backup plan.
NBAfastphillysports.com

SIXERS DANNY GREEN A LIKELY NO-GO FOR GAME 4 WITH A CALF

Sixers coach Doc Rivers doubts starting guard Danny Green will be available for Monday’s Game 4 against the Hawks after leaving last night’s 127-111 victory with a strained right calf. “I’m not ruling Danny out, but I’m pretty much ruling him out,” Rivers said. “I doubt if he plays in...
NBAYardbarker

Four candidates the Sixers should consider to replace Danny Green

Game three was a great team win for the Sixers which now takes back home-court advantage and gives the team control of the series. Even with the success, the Sixers suffered a major blow in this matchup as Danny Green left the game in the first quarter with a calf injury. Green was ruled out for the remainder of the game with a calf strain fairly quickly and returned to the bench in a walking boot.
NBARealGM

Danny Green To Undergo MRI On Calf On Saturday

Danny Green is set to receive an MRI on his calf on Saturday. Green left Game 3 against the Hawks due to a calf strain and did not return. Doc Rivers was pessimistic over Green's availability. "I'm not ruling Danny out, but I'm pretty much ruling him out. I doubt...