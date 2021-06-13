I love that their jerseys are not button down! Now THAT is old school

I lived in Baldwin from 1964, when I was four years old, until 2017. I did a lot of things in the time I was there. Apparently, I was a “free range kid” and the entire village was my playground. Many older homeowners used to tell me they remember me using their backyard as a shortcut to get to where I was going in town. I went to school there and graduated from Baldwin-Woodville High School. In 1979, while in high school, I played a key role in the formation of a new ambulance service, which has evolved and is still in operation. I served on that ambulance service for 37 years before I retired due to job-related disability.