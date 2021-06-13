I love that their jerseys are not button down! Now THAT is old school

I will never forget the day that I met Love. I saw it in movies, and my parents had it; someone even pretended to love me once or twice. I ignorantly had never personally met Love until the day I learned your name, looked in your gorgeous blue eyes and tasted your beautiful smile. Suddenly, it all made sense. The magic colliding with my reality every time your hand reaches for mine. You carefully lace my fingers between yours, and you intentionally pour your heart into my hands. You show up every day. Even my bad days are good with you. You remind me that you’re in this with me, you remind me that we deserve this, and you remind me that you’re not leaving when times get rough.