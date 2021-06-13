Cancel
Small Serbian producers given food safety flexibility

By News Desk
foodsafetynews.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFlexible food safety bylaws are making it easier for small-scale producers in Serbia to sell their products in formal markets. These rules, in line with EU food safety and quality standards, include derogations for traditional products based on local fruits, vegetables and fresh herbs. They add to earlier measures developed for Serbian meat and dairy.

