Small Serbian producers given food safety flexibility

This book will enrich the readers on the major improvement been made in food safety management in the last twenty years. It will explain food hygiene, the journey of research been taken in food safety till date and the challenges that we are going to face in future to ensure food safety and its wholesomeness. It also includes the role and responsibilities of the various sectors of society, namely governments, food industry, consumers and academia and also deals with HACCP, GMP practices and Food laws. This book is unique as it has included the causes of food allergies, adulteration, genetically modified seeds and crops, GM fruits and vegetables and the effect on human body. It has also discussed the difference between traditional and organic farming. The book will be helpful to know the foods to be used in space shuttle and also discussed the role of FDA and WHO in food safety which is a very important aspect in food safety, the role of bacteriocins obtained from bacteria of GRAS status; as natural preservative is very important. The author has discussed this aspect in detail. This book includes the role of packaging in food is another very important aspect in keeping the shelf storage of food.