Physical indie publisher Super Rare Games has announced a brand new publishing label that will release new Switch titles only available in physical form. Super Rare Shorts, as it will be known, will soon host a lineup of brand new and original titles released exclusively under the new brand. They’ll only be available on Switch – so no, Steam won’t get a look in – and they won’t even launch on the Switch’s eShop. They really will be exclusively available in physical form, with “full cover art and exquisite packaging” completing the package.