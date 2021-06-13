Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

High-A West Glance

By The Associated Press
WTOP
 10 days ago

Tri-City at Hillsboro, susp. Tri-City at Hillsboro, 4:05 p.m. Vancouver at Spokane, 7:05 p.m. Eugene at Everett, 8:09 p.m. Spokane at Tri-City, 10:05 p.m. Everett at Vancouver, 10:05 p.m. Hillsboro at Eugene, 10:05 p.m. Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast,...

wtop.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
Arizona State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vancouver#Seattle#L A Angels#Spokane 4 Eugene 4#Games Spokane#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Vancouver, CA
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBTitusville Herald

Detroit 5, L.A. Angels 3

Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg. 1-ran for Cabrera in the 10th. E_Fletcher (5). LOB_Detroit 12, Los Angeles 7. 2B_Schoop (10), Rogers (2), Candelario (15), Fletcher (11). HR_Walsh (18), off Mize; Ohtani (23), off Mize. RBIs_Cabrera 2 (28), Cameron 2 (7), Walsh (51), Ohtani 2 (54). SB_Baddoo (8), W.Castro (3), Cameron (2), Lagares (1).
MLBDodger Insider

Mariners Minor League Report — June 20

TRIPLE-A — TACOMA RAINIERS. RECAP: SS Jack Reinheimer drove in 3 runs, including hitting a 2-run home run in the 7th inning as Tacoma defeated Las Vegas 5–3 on Saturday night. The win was the Rainiers 7th consecutive win to improve to 22–15 on the season. Reinheimer (2x3, 2 R, 2B, HR, 3 RBI, BB) led the team with 2 hits, while 2B Donvan Walton (1x5, 2 RBI), C Cal Raleigh (1x4, 2B), 1B Jose Marmolejos (1x4), DH Eric Filia (1x4, 2B) and 3B Ty Kelly (1x3, 2 R, BB) each collected 1 of the Rainiers 7 hits. Starter Robert Dugger (4.0,5,2,2,1,2,HR) allowed 2 runs on 5 hits while walking 1 and striking out 2 over 4.0 innings, but did not factor into the decision. RH Ryan Dull (2.0,1,0,0,0,3), LH Max Roberts (1.1,4,1,1,1,2), RH Wyatt Mills (0.2,0,0,0,0,0) and LH Daniel Zamora (1.0,0,0,0,0,1) combined to allow only 1 run over 5.0 innings in relief. Dull picked up his first win of the season after tossing a scoreless 5th and 6th inning, while Zamora struck out 1 in a 1–2–3- 9th inning to earn his first save of the season.
MLBJanesville Gazette

San Francisco 11, Philadelphia 2

Hale p000000--- Realmuto c-1b413200.292. San FranciscoABRHBIBBSOAvg. a-struck out for Long in the 6th. b-struck out for Littell in the 7th. c-grounded out for Sherfy in the 8th. d-lined out for Harper in the 9th. 1-ran for Flores in the 7th. E_Hoskins (3). LOB_Philadelphia 3, San Francisco 8. 2B_Realmuto (11), Solano...
MLBmidfloridanewspapers.com

San Diego 6, L.A. Dodgers 2

E_Cronenworth (6). DP_Los Angeles 1, San Diego 0. LOB_Los Angeles 6, San Diego 9. 2B_Pham (9), Cronenworth (16), Tatis Jr. (13), Hosmer (9). HR_Betts (9), Smith (9), Machado (11), Cronenworth (9). SB_Machado (8), Tatis Jr. (14). IPHRERBBSO. Los Angeles. Urías L,9-3466645. Bickford230003. Price110000. Kelly100011. San Diego. Darvish W,7-26211111. Hill1-300011. Adams2-300011.
MLBJanesville Gazette

San Francisco 5, L.A. Angels 0

San FranciscoABRHBIBBSOAvg. Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg. a-struck out for Slater in the 9th. b-grounded out for Ruf in the 9th. LOB_San Francisco 7, Los Angeles 8. 2B_Ruf (5), Crawford (12), Walsh (18), J.Iglesias (10). HR_Flores (7), off Heaney; Dubón (5), off Heaney. RBIs_Posey (27), Belt (28), Flores 2 (24), Dubón (20). Runners...