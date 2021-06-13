Cancel
Seattle, WA

420 VALLEY STREET #W-303, SEATTLE, WA 98109

urbancondospaces.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the heart of downtown in lower QA. Walkable to Amazon, Gates Foundation, Facebook & Google. Building recently remodeled. Living room has tall windows with lots of light and cozy gas fireplace. Hard wood-like floors throughout. Spacious deck on quiet side has city views, great place to relax. Laundry in unit. Good sized bedrooms with large closet. Elevator and reasonable dues. No rental cap. Pets Ok. Largest parking spot in the building with storage space. Rooftop terrace w/360 degree views. Air BNB allowed.

