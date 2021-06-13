Recent Play Details

Cancel
NBA

 10 days ago

Event: (541) Utah Jazz at (542) Los Angeles Clippers. Play: 4 units – Utah Jazz +4.5 (-110) The Jazz have a 2-0 series lead and as this series shifts back to LA I don't feel this line is showing the Jazz enough respect. This is a game that should come down to the last possession and I like getting those points. The Jazz have been covering machines all season and are 5-0-1 ATS in their last 6 basketball games. The Clippers are just 3-9 ATS their last 12 home meetings with the Jazz. Trends aside, Donovan Mitchell has been torching the Clippers through the first two games shooting over 50% from the floor while averaging 41 points. The Clippers saw Doncic light them up in the first round before advancing and the same is happening with Mitchell. If the Clippers shift more of their focus defensively to Mitchell, which they should, I think the Jazz have a better supporting cast than the Mavs had in Round 1 and the Jazz will make them pay. The bottom line is I expect a tight contest throughout and this is too many points to be giving Utah. Take the points and the Jazz.

Donovan Mitchell
#Ats#Mavs
