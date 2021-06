BECKLEY, W.Va. – A Beckley man pleaded guilty today to a federal drug crime. Pursuant to the plea agreement and statements made in court, on January 9, 2020, Greg Anthony Waters, Jr., 27, sold approximately 3.5 grams of heroin to a confidential informant working with law enforcement. Waters admitted to meeting the informant in Beckley to sell the drugs. Waters also admitted to selling heroin and fentanyl on several other occasions between January 9, 2020 and September 18, 2020. As further part of the plea, Waters agreed to abandon to the United States and the State of West Virginia multiple firearms that were recovered by law enforcement during a search of Waters’ apartment. Waters admitted that he was prohibited from possessing the firearms due to a prior felony conviction in Illinois.